New GapFit Fabric Polos, Target’s Swim Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
GAP: 46% off w/ YOURS and PERK
Being that the earth is tipped on its axis, warm weather for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere is likely on the way. And that means polos and tees. Looks like GAP has made polos out of their excellent, soft, super-comfortable 72% Recycled Polyester, 14% Modal, 8% Polyester, 6% Spandex GapFit jersey knit fabric. Just know that both the tees and the polos come with a small logo on the sleeve. Also, you have to use both codes as it’s one of those stacking 40% off + additional 10% off the marked down price event.
Huckberry: Extra 15% off Sale items ends tomorrow (Fri 3/10)
- Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Jacket in Black – $195.50 ($288)
- Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket in Navy – $176.80 ($295)
- New Balance 327 Sneaker – $68 ($100)
- Citizen Titanium Promaster Dive Fujitsubo Automatic Watch – $676.60 ($995)
- Luca Terra Slip-On Suede Sneaker – $98.60 ($165)
- PROOF Moonweight Puffer Vest – $86.70 ($158)
- PROOF Moonweight Puffer Shirt Jacket – $117.30 ($198)
Ends tomorrow. And goodness it looks like a lot of stuff sold out. But there’s still time and there’s still some stock on the picks shown above at post time. Full original picks are here if you’re interested, although again, they got picked over pretty fast.
Target: 20% off Men’s Swim w/ Target Circle Membership
- Goodfellow 9″ Lined Board Shorts in Black – $20 ($25)
- Goodfellow 9″ Lined Board Shorts in Navy Sunset Floral – $20 ($25)
- Speedo 8″ Colorblock Swim Shorts – $19.99 ($24.99)
- Goodfellow 7″ Coral Swim Trunk with Boxer Brief Liner – $19.99 ($24.99)
Too early to be thinking about swimsuits and board shorts? Not with Spring Break looming and COVID “revenge” travel still raging. Those 9″ inseam board shorts in particular look like they have real potential. Unlike most board shorts, they actually have a mesh liner (MUST. HAVE. CONTROL.) yet they still have a waist that ties up front/avoids the scrunchy elastic waist look. Currently 20% off if you have and log into your Target Circle membership.
B.R. FACTORY: 57.5% off for Friends and Family
- Lived in Chinos in Slim, Straight, or Athletic – $36.12 ($85) four colors
- Slim Traveler Pants – $34 ($80) four colors
- Honeycomb Cotton Jacket – $38.25 ($90)
- Dress Shirts in Slim or Athletic fit – $31.87 ($75) multiple colors/patterns
- Geo Shawl Collar Cardigan – $55.25 ($130)
50% off and an additional 15% off at checkout. Exclusions apply of course, and remember that this is their step down Factory brand. A full post of picks/details for the mainline Banana Republic Friends and Family event is coming here in a few. Standby…
Brooks Bros Wardrobe Event: 24.75% off Suit Separates,
25% off Sportcoats, 4 Shirts for $249, etc.
- Medium Gray Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Suit Jacket and Matching Trouser – $599 ($796)
- Navy Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Suit Jacket and Matching Trouser – $599 ($796)
- Milano Slim-Fit Windowpane Hopsack Sport Coat – $411 ($548)
- The 4 Shirts Combo Deal Picks:
- Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron Twill Ainsley Collar Dress Shirt ($128) +
- Stretch Regent Regular-Fit Dress Shirt, Non-Iron Pinpoint Spread Collar ($118) +
- Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Shirt in Blue ($98.50) =
- Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Shirt in White ($98.50) =
- $249 Total ($443 total full retail)
Last weekend for this. This latest Brooks Brothers wardrobe event ends Tuesday.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: They’ve brought back their 20% off for Students & Teachers discount. More details here.
- Spier and Mackay Their new Red Label Half Canvas Suits have launched for $298 (more info here if you missed it).
- Banana Republic FACTORY: 50% off as part of their Friends and Family event. Exclusions apply of course.