New GapFit Fabric Polos, Target’s Swim Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Being that the earth is tipped on its axis, warm weather for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere is likely on the way. And that means polos and tees. Looks like GAP has made polos out of their excellent, soft, super-comfortable 72% Recycled Polyester, 14% Modal, 8% Polyester, 6% Spandex GapFit jersey knit fabric. Just know that both the tees and the polos come with a small logo on the sleeve. Also, you have to use both codes as it’s one of those stacking 40% off + additional 10% off the marked down price event.

Ends tomorrow. And goodness it looks like a lot of stuff sold out. But there’s still time and there’s still some stock on the picks shown above at post time. Full original picks are here if you’re interested, although again, they got picked over pretty fast.

Too early to be thinking about swimsuits and board shorts? Not with Spring Break looming and COVID “revenge” travel still raging. Those 9″ inseam board shorts in particular look like they have real potential. Unlike most board shorts, they actually have a mesh liner (MUST. HAVE. CONTROL.) yet they still have a waist that ties up front/avoids the scrunchy elastic waist look. Currently 20% off if you have and log into your Target Circle membership.

50% off and an additional 15% off at checkout. Exclusions apply of course, and remember that this is their step down Factory brand. A full post of picks/details for the mainline Banana Republic Friends and Family event is coming here in a few. Standby…

Last weekend for this. This latest Brooks Brothers wardrobe event ends Tuesday.

Also worth a mention: