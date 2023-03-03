Huckberry: Extra 15% off their sale section

Wow they’ve added a lot of gear into their sale section on the sly.

Season/calendar wise for the retail industry writ large… This is the end. The end of the end. If we were all listening to a CD circa 1996 together, this would be the “secret” track after 23 minutes of silence.

But unlike most of those songs (not all)… this sale is quite good. And thanks to plenty of year-round and spring goods in there, it’s still relevant to the weeks and even months ahead.

Free shipping kicks in at $98. Most of it can be returned or exchanged. Anything tagged as final sale can’t be returned or exchanged. So be aware of those (few) items lurking about.

No code needed. Discount happens when you put the item in your cart. Off we go with some picks:

OOH. There are more than a few of us who favor wool for almost anything around these parts. So to swap out the flannel lining for wool on Huckberry’s famous USA made waxed trucker is quite the upgrade.

Shown above in the Mojave suede that was a bit late to hit their site when they debuted. Full review here in the “soil” leather option which leans heavily gray in person. They leather ones do take a bit of time to break in, and note that if you’re a wide foot you’re gonna be squeezed/out of luck. But like much of this stuff, these ship AND return for free. So they got that going for them. Which is nice.

Made in France. New, GMT, In-house Caliber YEMA3000 movement. Two left at post time. Yowza.

For if/when the GMT sells out. Appears to come with both a stainless steel bracelet and the navy NATO shown above. Also available with a quartz movement for $305.15 with the extra 15% off.

Will look great with jeans and a henley or flannel now… will also look great with a t-shirt and shorts or chinos this summer after sundown.

Already on sale and the extra 15% off drops them to a price level not seen since 2016. Sizes are scattered at best, but at post time more than a couple colors have sizes 10 and 11 left. No half sizes with these. If you’re in-between, try going down half a size to your closest whole size. A size 10 fits my normally 10.5D feet just fine right out of the box. Full review here.

Back for another year and this time around with a couple of new colors. Extraordinarily light in weight, but still insulated, thermal regulating, and water-resistant. Certainly not a beast of a wool peacoat or topcoat, but an extra in-between layer you may reach for time and again.

Fancy joggers that are, honestly, pretty darn nice. Waffle fabric is exclusive to Huckberry. Button fly and brass tipped drawstrings. Everything about these things feel top notch, and yes I realize how crazy that seems because in the end they’re joggers. But. Yeah. There we are. Just know that these are not technical/workout-wear-fabric/etc. They’re 100% cotton. If you prefer smooth, slick tech-wear, stick to Tiros.

Transitional-weather ready. Durable nylon shell is coated with a water-repellent DWR finish. Insulated with polyester made from recycled plastic bottles. A wave quilted pattern makes these just different enough. Now under a hundred bucks.

Because some live in areas where there are actually five seasons: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter, and… mud. If they run out of sizes on this particular color-scheme, they have others also on sale.

For those who like the F&T trucker, but don’t like the way truckers necessarily look on them. Ranch style jacket is a touch longer than the trucker. For the sake of comparison, a medium trucker has a body length of 27.25″, whereas the rancher’s body length is 30.25″.

Those side panels are made with the same waxed canvas that goes into their Flint and Tinder Waxed Truckers. Nice little detail for those who love those jackets. Lined with Gore-Tex for breathability and to keep water out. When they launched at $425… some of us just about fell off our chairs. $250ish is clearly much more palatable.

41mm diameter. 9051 automatic movement. 42 hour power reserve. Anti-reflective sapphire crystal. Titanium case cuts down on weight. Think of it as a really really reaaaallllly nice version of… the Casio diver that gets mentioned all the time. Also available in blue on a titanium bracelet, although that one will run you closer to $680 with the extra 15% off sale.

For the warmer weather ahead. Fully leather-lined interior. Lactae Hevea outsoles. Cupsole construction.

British Millerain waxed canvas exterior. Flannel lining from the UK’s Moon Mills. Corduroy trim. Pockets. Lots of pockets. A heck of a hunting style jacket for 21st century life… whether you live in the city or the country. Fit is more straight than slim. Made for layering/warmth. Full review here. Made in Indonesia, and not in the USA like some of their other waxed outerwear.

More boots for the relentless slop that is late winter into early spring. Shown above is the new tan/brown. Full review here of the tan/black option.

365 pants only cut into a jogger with elastic at the back of the waist and hems. Size 30 waist shown on Ryan, who is 5’9″/155. Full review here.

Pine Green has S/M/L at post time, bright navy has a full size run, and navy is down to just mediums left. One of Relwen’s more popular styles. Water resistant but still breathable. Exterior is 94% nylon, 6% spandex, lining is a jersey knit 95% polyester, 5% spandex, and the insulation is a 100% polyester, 60 gram down-alternative. Looks like a perfect transitional jacket that’s insulated but not puffy. Ships and returns for free.

Desert boot season is almost here. Ships and return for free. Made in Portugal, stitch-down construction, leather lined.

Impressive, especially with the sale price, and a great choice for those who are looking for an easy on/off weather resistant boot with a toothy lug sole. Full review here. Ships and returns for free.

Bubble? … Double, double toil and trouble;. Fire burn and caldron… bubble. Made from Wellen’s well loved “Seawool” fabric which is a combination of recycled plastic bottles and “upcycled oyster shells.”

Same boot style, two very different price points. Something seems strange here. At least they ship and return for free.

Well. Blast. Mentioned these just yesterday before this extra 15% off fell out of the sky. Apologies for anyone who made the move early.

The extra 15% off off sale items at Huckberry is set to expire next Friday, 3/10.