Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Extra 20% off F2s, New BR Sale items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Factory 2nds w/ SAVENOW

*hits play on HHH theme song*… Time to play the game? Remember, it’s a steep $25 restocking fee if you want to return a pair of factory 2nds. And you just don’t know what the cosmetic flaw is before they show up. So it’s a gamble. Full review & rundown of the Allen Edmonds factory 2nds process can be found here.

 

Banana Republic: New Items added to their sale section

Now that friends and family has come and gone, it might be a while before BR runs another code or promo on their full priced stuff. Which means for those of us who are fans of the brand, it’s the sale section during this dry spell. There has been a LOT of fresh stock sent into their sale section, but it’s super random, sizes are incredibly scattered, and a large proportion is still final sale. Not all of it is final sale, but lots of it is. Anything tagged as final sale (stuff with prices ending in $.97) can’t be returned or exchanged.

 

Country Attire: 15% off w/ HELLOSPRING

Sanders Hi-Top Chukkas

That’s quite good for the Sanders Hi-Top. If you were to order a pair direct from Sanders, you’d end up paying $250 PLUS an additional £40/almost $50 outbound shipping charge. Ouch.

These are the top of the line warm/dry weather chukka for a lot of us. Sizes are scattered at Country Attire. Outbound shipping is free, but know that returns will cost you a $16.40 return label via USPS. Not unexpected since they’re based in the UK. Code HELLOSPRING expires this Friday, 3/31.

 

BONUS  Old Navy: 40% off almost everything

Exclusions apply of course, but their trio of chino styles are all getting the cut. So what’s the different? Let’s break it down by fabric:

  1. Rotation Chinos = Most traditional feeling, stretch chino.
  2. Ultimate Chinos = Most popular style. A blend of cotton, poly, and spandex.
  3. Ultimate Tech  = No spandex, still moves well, a little more substantial feeling with a soft brushed twill.

I know. Confusing.

 

BONUS II  Saks Fifth Avenue: 25% off select + free shipping w/ FREESHIP

Lots of exclusions but that’s standard for Saks. Kinda weird that a few of the new Timex “standard” watches are one of the best things going for the Saks friends and family sale, but here we are. Last day for this. Their F&F sale ends today, 3/27/23.

 

Also worth a mention…

