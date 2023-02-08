Style Scenario: Valentine’s Date Night At Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and three style scenarios will be tackled in the next few days (going out and dressing in, a date night at home, & staying in solo). Planning to stay in this year? That’s alright, because Valentine’s Day (and the weekends surrounding it) can be a mess out on the town. Maybe you’re ordering takeout from a favorite place. Maybe you’re making a heart-shaped pizza together. Whatever the evening calls for, don’t totally mail it in on the style front! A little effort really does go a long way. Keep it casual and fun. (Top photo credit)

The Swazer: Banana Republic Milano Wool Blend Sweater Blazer in Black – $155 ($255). Just went on sale (39% off) and it’s not final sale either. So returns/exchanges are a possibility. Should be a comfortable layer for an evening in.

The Polo: Banana Republic Piped Luxe Touch Polo in Dark Red Cherry – $60. Super smooth. Perfect color. A touch of retro class.

The Jeans: Bonobos Premium Stretch Jeans in Dark Wash – $69 FINAL SALE ($149). Or go with whatever your favorite pair of dark wash jeans happens to be. Jeans with stretch to accommodate spontaneous dancing on date night. Reviews on these jeans vary wildly, so take that into account.

The Watch: Dan Henry 1975 Skin Diver Automatic – $450. A vintage inspired looker of a diver. Head over here for a short review on this option from Dan Henry. And as mentioned in that review, if $450 is too spendy, there’s a quartz version for $290. If that’s still too spendy, your favorite casual or simple dress watch will do just fine. It’s an outfit that should play with nicely with lots of different timepieces.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt in Brown – $26 ($44.95). If you’ve been reading this site for any length of time then you likely already have one of these in your closet. If not, this price might tempt you into adding one. Cheap, reliable, and looks good with age.

The Socks: Bombas Valentine’s Day Calf Socks – $18. Labeled as a Valentine’s Day sock, but these can definitely be worn long past. The pink stripes are a nod to the holiday, but are nondescript enough to work in other ensembles.

The Shoes: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX – $140. Because some Goodyear welted longwings might be a bit overkill. Or maybe not! If these upgraded AF1s aren’t your cup of tea (and that will be the case for many), then wear your favorite suede longwings, loafers, or desert boots. Today is a good day to wear your good stuff.

The Wine: Olema Sparkling Brut Rose – $20. This is just one suggestion for a bubbly rose. It’s really a suggestion to find this type of wine for the evening. Light, effervescent, and usually has a slightly lower ABV. Serve it in champagne flutes with a slice of strawberry dropped in.

The Background Music: Miles Davis – Kind of Blue. Don’t know if you’re a fan of jazz? You will be after listening to Miles Davis and his expert trumpeting. Perfect background music for a romantic dinner at home.