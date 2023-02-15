Presidents’ Day 2023 Sales For Men – Huckberry new sale items, BR Factory 50% off, & More

This post will be updated as more sales roll in. Weirdly enough, Presidents’ Day weekend is traditionally the first “big” retail promotions event of the year. The holidays are long gone, while winter clearance stock has dwindled. It’s not quite spring, but any excuse is good enough for stores and brands. So yeah. Presidents’ / President’s / Presidents Day. Here we are. As always, picks are limited to items with at least a decent size selection at post time unless otherwise noted. (Top Photo Credit)

So Sunday night was the last night of Huckberry’s Annual Winter Sale, and they snuck in some new stuff on the sly (if you’re on their text list, you might have gotten a notification). Yet… There was a large sporting event happening on Sunday, and no one was really paying attention. Thus? Those new items are still in their sale section. WHAT A WORLD. Anyway, it’s mostly coats/jackets. Which makes sense being that we’re headed towards spring.

Seems like everyone is trying to incentivize us on the customer end to join their rewards programs, email lists, etc… Maybe with a potential recession looming, there’s some data that shows that’s a way for companies to close the gap? Don’t know. That’s pure speculation. But at least Nike is opening this up to those who DON’T want to create an account with them on their site/app. Albeit 20% off for those who don’t sign up, and 25% for those who have an account. Prices above reflect the 25% off, because an educated guess says most of us have a Nike account or aren’t overly adverse to creating one.

And that includes both their cotton and wool blend “Miracle” jackets. Full review of the wool blend option(s) can be found here. The light gray option shown above is a size 36R on Ryan who is 5’9″/155lbs (and for a fit perspective, he said a 36R was a touch too tight for him, so he’d either have to size up or have it let out by a tailor.)

First and very much foremost, don’t sign up for an additional credit card at a retailer just to save a few bucks. With interest rates on the rise you’re gonna want to protect your credit score at all costs. Second, a reminder that BR Factory is not identical to Banana Republic. Same company, but this is their step down, more affordable version. So fabrics and fits might not be exactly the same. Translation: A bit cheaper. An example would be this suit jacket. It’s all synthetic (mostly poly). And like many other “outlet” styled brands, they’re almost always on significant sale. But 50% off is pretty good. No experience with the just-in stuff, but in the past their basics (and more) have impressed. Exclusions apply, as they always do at BRF.

You should be able to mix and match. Meaning you can buy 2 polos and 2 shirts and still get the multi-buy discount. But you still have to buy four items in total. And that’s a lot. Yet with prices on the rise everywhere (yes, even at Charles Tyrwhitt), the days of a shirt for $29.99 at CT seem to be gone. So a really nice deal all the same for the Charles Tyrwhitt fans out there. Standard multi-buy discount seems to be $59.95 per. Be aware that shipping is spendy, since CT stuff ships from the U.K. Expect an additional $15 – $18 at checkout for that. And know that while those “smart” jersey polos are incredibly smooth, soft, and the hidden button down collar is perfect… follow the laundering instructions. They can shrink up a bit in the wash if you’re not careful. Code EAGLE ends Monday.

Reasonably sure this goes live to the general public on 2/16. But until then you’ll need to be logged into your account. And stock at adidas can move fast. So if items sell out, don’t be surprised. Exclusions apply. Because of course they do with adidas, and yes the new Stan Smith Lux are excluded. Still worth a look if you’re a fan of adidas. And if the item’s already on sale, then know you’ll get an additional 30% off at checkout. Math above reflects that.

Relative to them, it’s decent. Not amazing. But… okay. It’s okay! Their “we made too much” section is never overflowing. They’re too popular. And remember, it’s all final sale. No returns. None.

Two separate things going on here. First there’s a small-ish (but still interesting) selection of goods set aside getting some pretty significant cuts. And second would be their ongoing, and still worth mentioning again, two made in Italy or the USA 1818-line suits for $1599. Those normally run $1100ish or more a pop.

Full picks here if you’d like them. Will keep an eye on their sale section to see if they add anything new/worthwhile over the next few days.

No sale… yet… but they’re so affordable that it’s still worth a mention. A bit early for shorts for many areas, obviously.

Enormous savings, but an enormous wait-time. That’s how you pay for that wholesale level of pricing. Still made in Maine. More than a handful of models available. For the “buy less buy better” crowd.

Also worth a mention…