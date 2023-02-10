J. Crew 40% off Select Full Price (rewards members early access)

Presidents’ Day Weekend (3rd Monday in February) is traditionally the first big push for brands and retailers. Winter Clearance season is just about done, and a lot of us are looking forward to Spring rolling around.

And it looks like J. Crew is giving members of their “Passport” rewards club an extra weekend to get after it.

Their Rewards program is like a lot of others. It’s really nothing more than creating an account on their website, and it’s basically their email blast list. They keep track of your purchases, you acquire points, etc. It’s not like you need to sign up for a credit card/give them a kidney or anything.

Fine print indicates this expires on Monday night. Until then, gotta be logged in. Passport members get free outbound shipping no minimum, but remember that everyone is on the hook for a $7.50 return label if you return something back through the mail/UPS. Exclusions are what you’d think they’d be. Stretch chinos are out/excluded, once again. Off we go with some picks…

Kinda surprised these are included at such a significant discount. Green? Sure thing. St. Patrick’s day is on the way. And both the green or blue would look great with joggers or beat up chinos and a tee. A little effort can go a long way when dressed way down. Don’t expect sizes to last long on these. And know that they’re a pre-order. They’ll ship (hopefully) sometime around March 2nd.

These have gone up in price recently (so has a lot of other things). But these do come in their slim fit. Classic or tall fits too. And for it being “just a t-shirt” they sure get a LOT right about these things. Garment dyed gives it that visual interest. Slub cotton gives it a bit of worn-in feeling and texture, without looking sloppy. And the pocket at the chest keeps it from looking overly simple/basic.

Kinda cool. Tapered end and rounded buckle makes them just different enough. Nice price with the discount.

The leather version of J. Crew’s made in Italy desert boots. Stitchdown construction, natural rubber sole, unlined/not real constructed upper for casual and easy use. Super versatile. Full review here.

So maybe WFH didn’t end up being a 100% permanent fixture in society. Shirts. Shirts with buttons and collars that can be (gasps) tucked in. WFH might have not been permanent, but at least J. Crew keeps making their secret wash button downs. Fresh colors and even some micro floral patterns ready for when the sun comes back. Available in slim fit, classic fit, and even a tall template for those hanging out in the VIP section of “club vertical” all day every day.

And the ginghams. And a smokey gray. For some reason these are on a separate product page. I think it’s because these are “organic.” Which is nice, but shouldn’t be used as justification for eating one. No matter how poorly your New Year’s resolution may or may not be going. I know. Right? With ace material like that, I’m also surprised Dappered has remained without a paywall all these years. This website surprises me in many ways. Existentially even.

J. Crew’s Alden-style minus the Alden price. Pull-up leather. Vibram mini-lug soled. Goodyear Welted.

And the ubiquitous chelseas. Also Goodyear welted. Burgundy or black. The burgundy gets mentioned a lot, but the black are pretty rock and roll.

This is not a “dressy” polo, but it looks anything but worn out and schlumpy. The three button placket gives it a bit of rakishness/keeps it from looking like that free polo you got from your workplace with the clunky logo embroidered on the chest. Fabric here is a garment dyed slub for softness. And the pocket at the chest is a bit of a retro touch. In person shot above is a large slim fit on 5’10″/190.

Got any trips planned? 13″H x 21 ½”W x 10″D = 2795 cubic inches. So not tiny tiny. But not huge either. A good weekender size for many.

One way to get more use out of your suits is to dress them down a bit. Wearing them with a shirt but no tie is the easiest way to execute that strategy. “But that looks kinda blank.” Understood. So put in a pocket square with a little bit of visual interest, and you’ll be set.

J. Crew’s famous elastic-waist w/ drawstring “dock” pants in their three season cotton/nylon fabric. A really good way to dress up while dressed down. Because these are undeniably casual, yet still look good.

Love us some henleys around these parts. A henley’s placket is a lot like a pocket on a pocket-tee. It somehow adds just enough to keep it from looking plain and boring. Plackets and Pockets. Always welcome.

Because it’s still winter. And these do great in the spring too. More than a bit of a legend, the Sussex. A quilted, insulated jacket, that leans more heritage-sporting wear and less shiny-puffer.

Even better. Wear it layered under a heavier coat if you live in the frozen North, or keep it handy if you’re at a place that’s already starting to warm up.

For those that don’t like wool, or for those who stash their wool stuff when spring gets sprung. A classic layer that looks great over everything from t-shirts to button up shirts.

Downright cheap. Cotton/nylon blend, so they won’t breathe and wick as good as wool would. But… cheap!

Still haven’t seen Maverick. Just finally got around to seeing No Time To Die! Yes really. In 2023. 53mm lens width.

Pretty much the epitome of conservative casual. Although contemporary style hounds have been taking classic pennys and wearing them all sorts of different way as of late. Don’t get it twisted. They’re still wearing them on their feet. I think. For now. *something something Red Hot Chili Peppers “socks” performance something something*

Sharp dress trousers in a cotton/elastane blend. Wear them with a polo and loafers and you’re set for that first day it actually feels like Spring. Wear them with a merino sweater and LWBs (long wing bluchers) and you’re set for late winter.

From J. Crew’s upgrade line of heritage workwear inspired goods. Based on an old French Work Jacket, cut in soft corduroy. Lots of good reviews. (which you certainly can’t say about everything on J. Crew’s site these days…)

UPDATE: NOOOPE. Looks like they just excluded these. Coulda sworn it was working on them this morning. Many thanks to Justin D. for the tip that these are out. Well. Here we are. About as good as it gets in terms of price for their basic Italian made desert boots. Above image borrowed from a chinos chukkas polo post. Also available in an “anchor grey” suede.

(and now a couple quick picks from the extra 40% – 60% off final sale items deal)

Sale section is getting an extra 40% or 60% off as well. Same code: EARLY is what you’ll need. Extra 40% or 60% off final sale items. But final means final. No returns, and it is really scattered in that sale section in regards to sizes and stock.

Code EARLY is set to expire Monday night, February 13th 2023. So you’d think it’s safe to assume that their Presidents’ Day weekend sale goes live after that to everyone who doesn’t have and doesn’t want a J. Crew Passport rewards account.