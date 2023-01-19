Old Navy’s cheap pants stacking sale, UNIQLO coats, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Old Navy: Extra 35% off (works on their chinos)
- Rotation Chinos (98% Cotton / 2% Spandex) – $24.70 ($44.99) eleven colors, slim or straight fits
- Ultimate Chinos (61% cotton, 37% polyester, 2% spandex) – $31.20 ($54.99) stone, black, and navy
- Tech Chinos (79% cotton, 17% nylon, 4% spandex) – $22.10 ($54.99) khaki, navy, and black have decent size selection
Old Navy a few different kinds of what most of us would look at and say: “that’s a pair of khakis/chinos.” And they’re pretty much all on double sale right now. Meaning they’re on sale, and then the extra 35% off at checkout cuts the price down to “okay now we’re talking” territory. Rotation = classic 98% cotton + 2% stretch chino fabric. Ultimate is one of their all time best sellers, with a bit more poly woven in. Tech is a cotton nylon blend, with double the stretch in the blend.
Brooks Brothers: Up to 70% off End of Season Sale
- Wool Double-Face Duffel Coat – $359.20 ($898)
- Regent Regular-Fit Houndstooth with Deco Lambswool Sport Coat – $328.80 ($548)
- Regent Regular-Fit Brushed Wool Sport Coat – $358.80 ($598)
- Wool Sweater Blazer – $149 ($298)
- Wool Nordic Half-Zip Sweater – $91.20 ($228)
- Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater – $64 ($128)
- Grey Knit Cotton/Wool Herringbone Suit Trousers – $99 ($198)
- Navy Knit Cotton/Wool Herringbone Suit Trousers – $99 ($198)
- Light Grey Knit Wool/Poly Pinstripe Suit Trousers – $99 ($198)
- Navy 90% wool / 10% cashmere Joggers – $124 ($248)
A few more picks because while this sale has gotten plenty of run here on our particular corner of the interwebz, it’s still one of the better clearances going at present… although stock is starting to sell out in common sizes depending on the item/color you’re after. Do remember that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200.
Timex: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ EXTRA20
- Assembled in the USA American Documents Watch in Stainless Steel/Black/White – $316.79 ($495)
- Assembled in the USA American Documents Watch in Stainless Steel/Brown/Blue – $316.79 ($495)
- Waterbury Traditional Day-Date 39mm Leather Strap Watch – $77.59 ($139)
- Expedition Field Chronograph 43mm Leather Watch – $50.39 ($90)
It’s not the biggest selection but the inclusion of the American Documents series is a bit of a surprise. Those are assembled in the USA from U.S. parts & materials, aside from the Swiss Quartz movement. Full review can be found here. Code EXTRA20 runs through Sunday night.
UNIQLO: Select coats are on sale
- Seamless Down Long Coat – $129.99 ($199.90)
- 90% wool / 10% Cashmere Wool Cashmere Chesterfield Coat – $129.99 ($199.90)
Boy howdy is it ever cold weather clearance season. RE that “chesterfield” topcoat… remember that they changed it from a standard 3 button front to 2-button this year. And while the fabric is super soft, it’s not that warm. Best for warmer climates that see some cooler (not cold) weather in the fall and winter.
J. Crew: Extra 60% off FINAL sale styles w/ SALETIME
- Ludlow Slim-fit Legacy blazer in Italian wool flannel – $111.59 FINAL ($350)
- Slub jersey T-shirt in deck stripe – $11.59 FINAL ($39.50)
- Heritage duck boots in tumbled leather – $56.79 FINAL ($178)
- Italian suede and leather round-buckle dress belt – $19.19 FINAL ($59.50) be prepared for it to be less saturated in color in person. That’s a guess, but it seems like J. Crew’s photo editing people really cranked the color up on some of their stuff this past season.
Things are relatively quiet at J. Crew right now. Even their Final Sale section is pretty picked over. But a few diamonds in that rough seem to still be lurking about. No returns though. Final means final.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: Extra 30% off their sale section with a new batch of items added. Problem is most of it is all final sale. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such.
- Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off sale items w/ WINTER30.
- Huckberry: 2 pairs of Flint & Tinder 365 Pants for $175 (normally $98 per)
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale & Factory 2nds w/ 23SALE30 (note factory 2nds will cost you a $25 restocking fee if you send them back)