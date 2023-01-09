Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Outerwear Sale, Aquitaines get added, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Lots of winter left. Lots. And Spier is already starting to clear out some of their outwear. See that black down blazer in action over here. Big fan.

Still rolling, no code needed, but just watch out for stuff tagged as final sale. It’s a mix in there, but mostly final. As with other brands, final sale = no returns. So you’d be stuck with it.

They added a few more commuter button downs to the mix. Spendy, but boy are they comfortable. Mega stretch, breathable, wicking, and a hidden button down collar. Still relatively funky-ish colors/patterns, but there’s more to pick from. The problem is that all this stuff is final sale. So no returns or exchanges. Which is not a big deal for those of us who are frequent customers, but if you’re unsure of fit… don’t do it. And a heads up that they also have some classic fits on sale. Not nearly as many colors/patterns over there.

Throwback styling with the brand new logo. Sapphire bezel on these (along with the crystal). Made in Switzerland of course. Remember that since these are north of $600, it’ll trigger import duties. And you’re on the hook for those. Those duties are also non refundable. So if you end up sending the watch back (even their “nearly new” models come with their 60|60 guarantee) you’re not getting that cash you paid to get it into the country back.

This is 90% an excuse just to highlight those awesome looking boiled wool sweatshirts. Boiled wool = a dense but still breathable wool. Which seems pretty dang perfect for a “sweatshirt.” Would look great over a t-shirt with jeans, or over an OCBD with jeans or cords. Extra 50% off applies only to final sale stuff, which means no returns or exchanges. Which continues to be J. Crew’s strategy for that stuff and… a bit of a drag for those of us who are fans but don’t want to take that sort of risk. Hard to blame them though. They have to move on from this stuff at some point. Just feels like J. Crew does more “final” sale than others.

