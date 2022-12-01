25% off select Swiss Watches at Macy’s, 365 pants on sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Splurge alert. Pretty sure (but not positive) that the Swiss ones (Hamilton, Mido, Raymond Weil) were excluded from their Black Friday stuff, so the 25% off here as we head into the dressed up party & gifting season is extra nice. That Q GMT is a better deal than the Saks Cyber Monday deal ($54.75 off vs $50 off). And a note on the Murph: That’s not the new, smaller, 38mm. It’s the original. But they are making a 38mm Murph now. Which I know many will appreciate.

Because five dollars is five dollars (thank you Capitan.) Don’t forget to click/tap the “Save this offer” button once you’ve logged into your Target Circle membership.

Well that’s weird. These were a very, very late addition to their Cyber Monday specials, and it seems like they just… left the sale button on. Works out to just over 15% off. Which is something, being that they’re usually stuck at full price the majority of the year. Head here for a full review. BTW the corduroy version is/are also still on sale. Those have dropped to $58.

The Pick: Slim or Straight Fit Brushed Cotton Twill Pants in Salt/Pepper or Blue Glen Plaid – $49 ($98)

Think of these pants as flannel trousers without the (pesky) cost of wool flannel kicking in. Gray = 99% cotton/1% elastane. Blue Glen Plaid are 100% cotton. Brushed for softness. Really well reviewed. Not a lot of styles in the 50% off select items section, but that’s not unexpected considering the Black Friday push we’re coming off of. Code WARMUP expires today, 12/1/22.

Not on sale but still worth a mention. That and they were excluded from Spier’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale anyway. Made in Portugal, Goodyear Welted, full-grain box calf leather, beveled waist, and a cork footbed that will mold to the specific shape of the wearer’s foot over time. Available in either cap toe balmorals, or super sleek, formal wholecuts.

Also worth a mention: