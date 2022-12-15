Suitsupply Wardrobe Starters, WP Standard’s new Suede Collection, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
WP Standard: New Rough-out Suede Collection has arrived + 20% off sitewide
Wow. Their new roughout suede collection looks awesome. And smart from them, as they flipped their script and put the full grain leather on the interior, with the super soft suede on the outside. “Our suede has also undergone a waterproofing process to protect it from the elements.” Well that’s perfect then. 20% off expires this Monday, 12/19.
Bonobos: 25% off w/ GIFTOFF (expires Fri. 12/16)
- Sherpa Shacket – $104.25 ($139)
- Stretch Everyday Shirt – $66.75 ($89)
- Flannel Lined Chinos – $89.25 ($119)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blend Blazers in cooler weather fabrics – $337.50 ($450)
A couple new picks above. Ends tomorrow, which is also their free shipping in time for the holiday cutoff. Full original picks here if you’d like them.
Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off Holiday Sale w/ Free 2 day shipping w/ FREE2DAY
- Allen Edmonds Dalton Wingtip Dress Boot – $285 ($475) 40% off
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $318.75 ($425) 25% off
- Denali Boot – $285 ($475) 40% off
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords w/ Leather Sole – $237 ($395) 40% off
They just added that free 2-day shipping code FREE2DAY. If you’ve shipped anything lately, you know that that’s a really, really nice deal in terms of money saved. Just in case you got something coming up over the Christmas –> New Year’s corridor, and some new shoes would fit the bill. Don’t forget to break them in a bit before you head out on the town. Code FREE2DAY expires this Monday, 12/19.
Target: $4.99 – $7.99 off select Goodfellow Clothes
- Slim Fit Jeans – $25 ($32.99)
- Athletic Fit Jeans – $25 ($32.99)
- Hoodie Sweaters – $30 ($34.99) no kangaroo pocket up front so they look a little sleeker
- Henleys – $10 ($16.99)
- Lightweight Puffers – $30 ($34.99)
This one got buried in Monday’s tripod, so bringing it back to the surface since more than a few are going to be hitting Target for last minute stuff (be safe and be nice, especially to the red-shirt wearing team members working their tails off at Tar-zhay this time of year). Sale is a small selection, but their slim and athletic fit jeans are in there, as is some of their basic sweaters and their now $30 lightweight puffers.
Suitsupply: New Suits added to their Wardrobe Starters Line – $499
- Mid Blue Napoli Fit Suit – $499
- Mid Grey Lazio Suit – $499
- Mid Blue Napoli Suit – $499
- Navy Napoli Fit Suit – $499
- Dark Gray Napoli Fit Suit – $499
For those who missed the BR sale and need a suit, fast, Suitsupply has you covered Although you will need to get the legs hemmed upon arrival. Their Wardrobe Starters line still uses really nice Italian wool, half canvas construction, and softer shoulders. Napoli fit is standard but not boxy, Lazio is slimmer. And note that their trousers tend to be truly slim. So if you’re packin’ a caboose (hi me too) they could be a bit of a struggle.
Also worth a mention:
- Todd Snyder: $100 off $300 for those who get their paper catalog. Check the back cover. Should be a user specific string of letters and numbers/gobbledygook. And yes exclusions apply, but it should work on much of their winter sale stuff. Wait, is this satire?
- Todd Snyder Part Deux: Try code WINTER20 for an extra 20% off sale items. Almost certainly doesn’t stack with the $100 off $300 paper catalog codes.
- Jack Erwin: Free 2 day shipping through 12/18.
- J. Crew: 50% off select full, Extra 70% off 3+ FINAL sale items w/ BIGSALE. But they’ve since excluded those Kenton Chelseas and Pacer boots (and a bunch more) and the sale section is very picked over. Gee whiz, where’s Bert and his knee cymbals, eh?