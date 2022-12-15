Suitsupply Wardrobe Starters, WP Standard’s new Suede Collection, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Wow. Their new roughout suede collection looks awesome. And smart from them, as they flipped their script and put the full grain leather on the interior, with the super soft suede on the outside. “Our suede has also undergone a waterproofing process to protect it from the elements.” Well that’s perfect then. 20% off expires this Monday, 12/19.

A couple new picks above. Ends tomorrow, which is also their free shipping in time for the holiday cutoff. Full original picks here if you’d like them.

They just added that free 2-day shipping code FREE2DAY. If you’ve shipped anything lately, you know that that’s a really, really nice deal in terms of money saved. Just in case you got something coming up over the Christmas –> New Year’s corridor, and some new shoes would fit the bill. Don’t forget to break them in a bit before you head out on the town. Code FREE2DAY expires this Monday, 12/19.

This one got buried in Monday’s tripod, so bringing it back to the surface since more than a few are going to be hitting Target for last minute stuff (be safe and be nice, especially to the red-shirt wearing team members working their tails off at Tar-zhay this time of year). Sale is a small selection, but their slim and athletic fit jeans are in there, as is some of their basic sweaters and their now $30 lightweight puffers.

For those who missed the BR sale and need a suit, fast, Suitsupply has you covered Although you will need to get the legs hemmed upon arrival. Their Wardrobe Starters line still uses really nice Italian wool, half canvas construction, and softer shoulders. Napoli fit is standard but not boxy, Lazio is slimmer. And note that their trousers tend to be truly slim. So if you’re packin’ a caboose (hi me too) they could be a bit of a struggle.

Also worth a mention: