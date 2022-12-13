Bonobos 25% off Last Sale before Christmas

Left to Right, above, for those keeping score at home: Italian Cotton Knit Blazer, Corduroy Reversible Vest, Stretch Five Pocket Cords, and the Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer

To say the classic inflationary factors of too little supply + too much demand silenced codes and promos at competitors Bonobos and Banana Republic for most of 2022, might be a gross simplification… if not outright speculation-driven misrepresentation.

But holy smokes look at these receipts:

First 10 months of 2022: Bonobos: Total of three 25% off full price events. BR: One(!) 40% off Friends and Family Event

Since November 1st: Bonobos: Two 30% off events (Single’s Day + Black Friday). Now, this random feeling 25% off. BR: Three 40% off events (Early Nov. Holiday Preview, Black Fri., and this past weekend.)



That. Is something.

I think. Could be total nonsense/jumping to conclusions on my part.

Exclusions are the usual “icon” status goods like Original Stretch Washed Chinos, Stretch Washed Chinos 2.0, Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, and Jetsetter Stretch Wool Suits. Code GIFTOFF expires Friday, which is also their free holiday delivery cutoff. Off we go:

Sheesh those look terrific. Especially the Navy Blue Check and Blue Donegal options. Still come with the barely-there construction. Wool blends instead of the usual airy hopsack. Should still wear nice and easy thanks to that lack of heavy structure, but has a bit of extra “oomph” for the colder months. Sizes are a bit scattered depending on color/pattern since the Black Friday –> Cyber Monday corridor has done the expected damage to inventory.

100% Italian cotton. Knit, but leans more towards a sportcoat than a sweater. Shows up in style scenarios on occasion. Classy but relaxed. Contemporary but not loud or flashy. Thicker than the unconstructed wool blazers, so along with it being made of cotton, it’ll run warmer. But that’s not a problem for most in fall and winter. Quite the opposite in fact.

Their flagship five pocket corduroy pants. 98% cotton / 2% spandex. Twelve colors to choose from. That famous Bonobos fit. Or, fits, since they come in tailored, slim, or athletic templates. They make you pay for it though.

For when it’s real cold. And most flannel lined jeans come from retailers that’ll leave you with serious Dad-Diaper butt. Not here. Slim taper, Slim, or Athletic fits.

What.

Because long, meandering, vacation mornings are coming soon for some. It sure appears that Bonobos has overstocked their “refined joggers” (if joggers can be refined). Soft and stretchy. Only scrunchy elastic bits are at the back of the waist.

An updated, stretchier version of their hugely popular travel jean. Size shown above on Jason (5’7″/175) is a 32×28 in Athletic Fit (color is sold out at post time). Full review here. 94% Cotton/4% Polyester/2% Elastane. His advice: consider sizing down one waist size.

While heading to a warm weather location at this time of year is anathema for many of us, it’s a tradition if not requirement for others. So these shirts would be for the latter. Hard not to like that bold but cooled off shirt at the top of the stack. Available in slim, standard, or athletic fit.

As spendy as these are, they’ve actually got a ton of things going for them. Fabric is an Italian 98% Wool, 2% Elastane stretch wool blend. They come in five (yes FIVE) different fits, a ton of different sizes, AND they’re sold in precise inseam lengths. So a lot of guys might just be able to get away without any sort of trip to the tailor.

Has to be mentioned. For a lot of us, the Bonobos unconstructed Italian hopsack wool blazers are something we reach for every week, if not a few times a week. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Perfect for the holidays when houses with cookies in the oven / office parties full of sweaty co-workers jazzed up on their two free drink tickets often run warmer than we’d like. Full review here. Sizes shown above are a 40R in the light gray on Joe who is 5’10″/190 in that shot. The medium gray is (unaltered) and shown on James who’s 5’6″/135 and wearing a 36S.

Fancy. With that tab waist closure. Not some frumpy-grumpy-grampy-cords. Italian-milled, 98% cotton/2% stretch corduroy fabric. Four colors.

A random addition from the final sale section, but some would say these are even better than the BR Luxe traveler. Was it a stock glut that put them on sale, and now the 25% off deal drops them to around fifty bucks? No clue, but we’re gonna take it and run. FIVE fit templates, from skinny to athletic. Inseams ranging from 28 – 36. And there seems to be a pretty good size selection at post time. The fabric is terrific. There just aren’t any compromises with these jeans. The stretch is just right- natural movement, without feeling like spandex. Fabric blend is 94% cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Elastane. Size shown above is a 32×28 athletic fit on Jason who is 5’7″ / 180. But they’re final sale. So no returns of exchanges.

For those who like to layer with henleys instead of tees. Slim or standard fits. Super comfortable. The whole shirt feels well built, with a flattering athletic-leaning silhouette. Expensive for sure, but the fabric is a notch above the competition. The cotton is extremely soft – reminiscent of BR’s luxury touch polos, but even better. 50% Pima cotton and 50% “Drytex” fiber for moisture wicking.

Already on sale. A lot of reversible vests just don’t look right. Either the “main” side, or the flip side. This one seems to avoid those troubles.

The 25% off Code GIFTOFF expires this Friday, 12/16, which also happens to be their cutoff for free-shipping in time for the holiday.