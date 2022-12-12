Steal Alert: 50% off The J. Crew Kenton Boots they had been excluding

NOTE: image at the very top of the post is actually of last year’s burgundy Kenton chelseas. Review of those can be found here. They sure look identical online, but being that the description doesn’t mention Horween… guessing the uppers this year aren’t Horween’s famous #8 Chromexcel leather. But that’s a guess.

Ah HA!

They’re finally on significant sale.

Yet not final sale.

These two are the models that the J. Crew promotions gods have been excluding so far from any hefty discounts. Yet they snuck ’em in on the sly for this 50% off select code, SHOPTIME.

Goodyear welted. Vibram mini lug soles. Now $149 and they aren’t final sale yet, so in case they show up and they don’t work out you can send them back (as long as you’re careful with them as you try them on). Although the return label will cost you $7.50 if you can’t get them back to a brick and mortar location.

But again.

HA!

That’s all.

Carry on.