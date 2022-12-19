Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $15 Goodfellow Chinos, Extra 20% off BR Sale Picks, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic: New items added to sale section + Extra 20% off
- Leather Wingtip Boots – $95.97 FINAL ($225)
- Suede Desert Boots – $87.97 FINAL ($200)
- Skye Textured 80% recycled wool, 20% nylon Sweater – $84 ($108) not final sale?
- Tapered Fit Luxe Traveler Jeans – $72 ($128) not final sale?
- Traveler 5-pocket pants in slim or tapered fit – $56 ($100) not final sale?
All final sale mostly final sale. Looks like the Traveler Pants, the jeans, and the sky sweater aren’t final sale quite yet as of post time. But most their sale section seems to be final sale. Final Sale = no returns. Be real careful here. Don’t get stuck with shoes that don’t fit and thus would hurt your feet. Final sale is always risky, but especially with shoes, no matter the brand. Looks like BR is getting a jump on the after-Christmas sale push a little early. Extra 20% off expires on Christmas Day.
Target: 40% off select Goodfellow & All in Motion
The Pick: Goodfellow Slim Chinos – $15 ($25) six colors
While they bumped some stuff back up to full price, they’ve dropped other Goodfellow and All in Motion items a further 10% from the 2 day 30% off weekend sale. So no more blanket, across the board 30% off. It’s now a select items deal, but a slightly better deal as long as what you’re after is included.
Spier: 15% – 20% off select suits and sportcoats w/ FLASH
- Navy Wool Twill Sportcoat – $363.80 ($428)
- Medium Gray Wool Twill Sportcoat – $363.80 ($428)
- Winter Weight 94% Wool, 4% Cashmere, & 2% Elastane Navy Sportcoat – $338.30 ($398)
- Blue Birdeye Wool Suit – $312.80 ($368)
Those wool twill sportcoats are nice and versatile. Lower patch pockets mean they won’t be confused for a suit jacket. Soft, unpadded shoulders. Quarter lined back. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring. The four picks above are getting the 15% off level of discount with code FLASH through tomorrow, Tuesday 12/20.
BONUS Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ WINTER20
- Made in Portugal Italian Stretch Wool Gray Check Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $550.40 ($876)
- Timex + Todd Snyder Automatic Date Marlin Watch – $159.20 ($259)
- Made in Portugal Japanese Nautical Striped Tee – $51.20 ($128)
- Slim Fit Italian Moleskin 5-pocket Pants – $103.20 ($168)
- Made in Maine L.L. Bean Wool and Canvas Tote – $91.20 ($199)
Watch out for final sale stuff. It’s a mix in there. Final sale items can’t be returned or exchanged.
BONUS II J. Crew: Extra 70% off 3 or more FINAL Sale Styles w/ BIGSALE
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit jacket in Italian wool ($297.99/$425) +
- 484 Slim-fit garment-dyed five-pocket pant ($58.99/$98) +
- English merino wool scarf ($89.99/$98) =
$134.09 total (but all FINAL sale)
- Brushed wool crewneck sweater ($109.99/$138) +
- Brushed twill pant in slim or straight fit ($77.99/$98) +
- Wool suit belt ($55.99/$69.50) =
$73.19 total (but all FINAL sale)
There’s a lot of noise in there (a lot of noise), but there are some gems all the same. Gotta get three or more items to trip the extra 70% off discount, but it’s all final sale. No returns or exchanges. Be disciplined with this one.
Also worth a mention…
- Brooks Brothers: 50% off sweaters.
- Grant Stone: Their Sale section, while starting to see less sizes, is still pretty good.
- WP Standard: 20% off sitewide through today, 12/19.