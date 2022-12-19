Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $15 Goodfellow Chinos, Extra 20% off BR Sale Picks, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

All final sale mostly final sale. Looks like the Traveler Pants, the jeans, and the sky sweater aren’t final sale quite yet as of post time. But most their sale section seems to be final sale. Final Sale = no returns. Be real careful here. Don’t get stuck with shoes that don’t fit and thus would hurt your feet. Final sale is always risky, but especially with shoes, no matter the brand. Looks like BR is getting a jump on the after-Christmas sale push a little early. Extra 20% off expires on Christmas Day.

The Pick: Goodfellow Slim Chinos – $15 ($25) six colors

While they bumped some stuff back up to full price, they’ve dropped other Goodfellow and All in Motion items a further 10% from the 2 day 30% off weekend sale. So no more blanket, across the board 30% off. It’s now a select items deal, but a slightly better deal as long as what you’re after is included.

Those wool twill sportcoats are nice and versatile. Lower patch pockets mean they won’t be confused for a suit jacket. Soft, unpadded shoulders. Quarter lined back. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring. The four picks above are getting the 15% off level of discount with code FLASH through tomorrow, Tuesday 12/20.

Watch out for final sale stuff. It’s a mix in there. Final sale items can’t be returned or exchanged.

There’s a lot of noise in there (a lot of noise), but there are some gems all the same. Gotta get three or more items to trip the extra 70% off discount, but it’s all final sale. No returns or exchanges. Be disciplined with this one.

Also worth a mention…