Steal Alert: Target 30% off Goodfellow and All in Motion Clothes / Shoes / Accessories

Target: 30% off Clothes/Accessories

Attention Tar-zhay style hounds. This is as good as it gets for le-Bullseye du clothes émporium:

This appears to be Target’s final push for Christmas. Doesn’t get more affordable than their house brand Goodfellow, as well as their athletic/athleisure leaning All in Motion.

Sale ends tomorrow, Saturday 12/17.

If you’re in a Target this holly-jolly stress-slap of a weekend before Christmas (by way of shopping or working,) may the style gods and any other deity you’d ask for some peace and quiet have mercy on your soul.

That’s all.

Carry on.

 

The pintuck joggers at work.
Size shown is an XS on Ryan, who’s 5’9″ / 155. He sized down since they can stretch out over time.

