Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 40% off BR Rapid Movement Chinos, Extra 25% off AE Factory 2nds, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Quietly tucked away in their “style spotlight, special prices” section are BR’s flagship chinos. And no, they’re not the core temp. These aren’t as lightweight/performance-y. Good stretch and ease of movement (hence the “Rapid Movement” moniker), but they feel more like a true chino. 90% Cotton, 8% Polyester, 2% Spandex mid-weight twill. And know that these are their pants with that rectangular label over the back left pocket. Understood if that’s a dealbreaker for some.

WARNING: Any returned factory 2nds will set you back a $25 restocking fee. And remember that these are the shoes with “minor imperfections”/cosmetic blemishes. You don’t know what’s “wrong” with them until they show up. So they’re basically scratch/dent models (okay, probably not “dents”) they can’t sell at full price. So it’s a real gamble.

This is the same offer they ran on Cyber Monday. So they either didn’t turn it off or they’ve brought it back. What’s new to the Shoe Bank are those Mahogany Park Avenues. Those just got added. Full in-person look at the Mahogany color (albeit on a pair of Strands) can be found here.

Their Black Friday offer, now extended through their holiday shipping cutoff (December 19th). Full review of the Woodward Briefcase can be found here. Products in the collage/image above aren’t to scale/ dead on accurate in terms of representative of their sizes to each other. I still use MS Paint. I’m good. But not that good. So if the pouches show up and they’re slightly bigger or smaller compared to your new Woodward briefcase don’t lose your mind okay?

