Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 60% off FINAL Sale with a bunch of new items added

First an observation. When one gathers a bunch of recent customer reviews strewn about their site, it appears J. Crew has had an uptick in trouble when it comes to their quality.

Zippers that won’t zip. Holes that appear after just a few washes. Seems like the bifurcation of J. Crew’s catalog (mentioned over here too), with the “nice” heritage stuff on one end and the cheap stuff at the other, isn’t going away yet. Or maybe it’s accelerating. Or maybe things are on the cusp of settling down, as many brands have had to scatter their production to the winds due to COVID. It’s hard to tell. But there appear to be two J. Crews. And when it comes to their popular yet wince-inducing no returns final sale mega markdown events, you just don’t know which side of that coin (face?) you’re gonna get.

No returns of exchanges. All final sale. And despite our best attempts to use our spidey-sense to dodge the obvious duds with the picks above, it’s all still a gamble. That seems like a fair assessment considering the reports of wonky quality splattered across their site. One or two and you can chalk it up to an odd miss or a particularly troublesome customer. But there seems to be a pattern there.

That’s all.

Carry on.