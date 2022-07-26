J. Crew: 30% off select full price, 50% off select final sale

The bifurcation (ooh big word!) of J. Crew’s catalog has never been more apparent.

On one side, there’s the dross. And you know it when you see it. These are the items that right from the jump/when it’s a “new arrival” you just know in no time flat it’ll be shuffled over to the sale section, it’ll get an almost immediate additional 50% – 60% off, and it’ll be final sale making it basically a gamble since you can’t return it.

Now hold your horses, Harvey.

Because on the other side of the face/fence, there’s the timeless, classic stuff that’s often (but not always) excluded from codes and promos, and hardly if-ever hits the sale section.

The below picks are from the good side:

Yes, you can return that stuff if it doesn’t work out upon arrival. Returns through the post/UPS will set you back a $7.50 pre paid label. You can ‘save” that $7.50 worth of pre-paid label… if you burn $3 (or whatever) worth of gas, as well as the hour+ it’ll take to run it over to a J. Crew brick and mortar location.

But maybe you can get yourself a Wetzel’s Pretzel or something while you’re there. Gotta balance out the opportunity costs in terms of how we spend our precious, fleeting, quickly expiring minutes of sentience, right?

Also know that J. Crew continues to play a little fast and loose with their promotional language. The banner at the top of their site today says “30% off your purchase, including our latest arrivals.” For real? JUST after they launched their fall look book? The short answer is: No. Not for real. While yes, there are some true classics getting the 30% off, the new new new is very much not not not getting the 30% off. No surprise there, but know that before you start browsing.

And maybe J. Crew’s period of two-faced-ness will come to a close now that Mr. Babenzien has taken the reigns. Feels like that’s a distinct possibility.

The 30% off select code SHOPNOW ends Monday, August 1st.

That’s all.

Carry on.