Style News: The New J. Crew Menswear Designer’s First Collection is Arriving

J. Crew Fall Lookbook Pre-Order: Brendon Babenzien’s Debut

After a spring and summer dodging elderly tourist vibes, seersucker Caddyshack bucket hats, and whatever the hell that “safari” jacket was, J. Crew has just given us all a sneak peek into the first collection from new J Crew men’s creative director Brandon Babenzien.

And?

Of course all of that is pre-order, and unless J. Crew pulls a BR and abandons codes and promos, prices should come down over the coming months. But… it sure seems encouraging overall.

Look, it can’t all be lumbersexual wheelhouse. And no one is saying a little color (or even whimsey) isn’t welcome.

But cute isn’t always sexy. And “more” is often… quite the opposite.

So a little less of the Candy Land on LSD stuff, and a little more rugged fall textures/colors heading into the cooler weather… may be just the ticket for J. Crew in the second half of 2022.

Probably.

Perhaps.

You?

What do you think of the Fall 2022 J. Crew Collection?

