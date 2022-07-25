Style News: The New J. Crew Menswear Designer’s First Collection is Arriving

J. Crew Fall Lookbook Pre-Order: Brendon Babenzien’s Debut
After a spring and summer dodging elderly tourist vibes, seersucker Caddyshack bucket hats, and whatever the hell that “safari” jacket was, J. Crew has just given us all a sneak peek into the first collection from new J Crew men’s creative director Brandon Babenzien.
And?
- Barn Jacket in plaid English wool with PrimaLoft – $498
- Broken-in short-sleeve T-shirt in Camp Brown – $36.50
- Heritage cotton shaker-stitch crewneck sweater in stripe – $110
- Cascade boots in leather – $298
- Heritage wool-blend baseball cap – $65
- Vulcanized cape sneakers – $89.50
- Dark Evergreen Italian Cotton Moleskin Ludlow Slim-fit jacket – $798 (wow that’s expensive)
- Ludlow Slim-fit pant in Italian cotton moleskin – $398
- Wallace & Barnes plaid blazer in Scottish wool – $498
Of course all of that is pre-order, and unless J. Crew pulls a BR and abandons codes and promos, prices should come down over the coming months. But… it sure seems encouraging overall.
Look, it can’t all be lumbersexual wheelhouse. And no one is saying a little color (or even whimsey) isn’t welcome.
But cute isn’t always sexy. And “more” is often… quite the opposite.
So a little less of the Candy Land on LSD stuff, and a little more rugged fall textures/colors heading into the cooler weather… may be just the ticket for J. Crew in the second half of 2022.
Probably.
Perhaps.
You?