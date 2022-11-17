Dappered

Timex 30% off select, Grant Stone 20% off tier, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Timex: 30% off select Black Friday Preview

Timex watches

The Black Friday “creep” is even bigger this year, extending into the week before Thanksgiving. Usual exclusions apply on this one. GMTs are still out of stock, and a bunch of their new arrivals are also excluded. Such as the new Omega-big-arrow-looking Timex “Standard” models. Despite them starring in their 30% off promo banner on the home page. Continuity. It’s hard.

 

Grant Stone: 20% off $400+ w/ ALWAYSLOAFERSEASON

Grant Stone boots

The (combo) Pick: Diesel Boot in Dark Burgundy Kudu ($380) + Cedar Shoe Trees ($35) = $332 ($415)

Don’t let the code fool you. Works on boots and dress shoes too. But how do you use it when the vast majority of their boots are $380? Simple. Get some shoe trees. Or a belt. Of course don’t get something just to get it. Most of us use shoe trees in our nicer boots and shoes. Which absolutely would apply to Grant Stone’s work.

 

Target: 30% off sweaters, fleece, and outerwear w/ Target Circle

Target men's outerwear

Once again you have to be logged into your Target Circle membership, click on the offer, then tap the “save offer” button to take advantage. That seems to be a new “must” for Target’s promotion team. Outwear is located here. Sweaters and fleece are here.

 

Todd Snyder: 30% off w/ VIPEARLY30

Todd Snyder menswear

Lots of exclusions. Foundation suits are out. As are most shoes. Nice to see their Automatic Timex Ranger getting the 30% off though.

 

Huckberry: 15% off just about sitewide (ends today, 11/17)

Huckberry menswear

Obligatory mention since this ends today. No clue what’s coming for the Black Friday –> Cyber Monday corridor next week (if anything, gotta think they’ll do something).

 

BONUS  Banana Republic: Additional 20% off sale items & FINAL sale w/ new styles added

Banana Republic menswear

Ends this Sunday. A significant break on their flagship Traveler 5 pocket pants, and they’re not final sale = even better than the 40% off holiday preview event from a couple weeks back. Beware of other items lurking about in the sale section that are final sale. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such.

 

Also worth a mention:

  • Banana Republic FACTORY: 66% off w/ BRREWARDS . Cardmembers get 68% off w/ BRCARDVIPInfinity gauntlet holders get 327% off with IAMINEVITABLE .
  • Rancourt & Co.: 15% off non-sale w/ HOLIDAY22 . Code runs through the end of November. Note that anything not in stock (made-to-order items) may not ship in time for Christmas.
  • Black Lapel: 10% off $400 w/ BLACKLAPEL10 , 15% off $800 with BLACKLAPEL15 , 20% off $1500 w/ BLACKLAPEL20 (runs clear through 11/30).

