Timex 30% off select, Grant Stone 20% off tier, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The Black Friday “creep” is even bigger this year, extending into the week before Thanksgiving. Usual exclusions apply on this one. GMTs are still out of stock, and a bunch of their new arrivals are also excluded. Such as the new Omega-big-arrow-looking Timex “Standard” models. Despite them starring in their 30% off promo banner on the home page. Continuity. It’s hard.

The (combo) Pick: Diesel Boot in Dark Burgundy Kudu ($380) + Cedar Shoe Trees ($35) = $332 ($415)

Don’t let the code fool you. Works on boots and dress shoes too. But how do you use it when the vast majority of their boots are $380? Simple. Get some shoe trees. Or a belt. Of course don’t get something just to get it. Most of us use shoe trees in our nicer boots and shoes. Which absolutely would apply to Grant Stone’s work.

Once again you have to be logged into your Target Circle membership, click on the offer, then tap the “save offer” button to take advantage. That seems to be a new “must” for Target’s promotion team. Outwear is located here. Sweaters and fleece are here.

Lots of exclusions. Foundation suits are out. As are most shoes. Nice to see their Automatic Timex Ranger getting the 30% off though.

Obligatory mention since this ends today. No clue what’s coming for the Black Friday –> Cyber Monday corridor next week (if anything, gotta think they’ll do something).

Ends this Sunday. A significant break on their flagship Traveler 5 pocket pants, and they’re not final sale = even better than the 40% off holiday preview event from a couple weeks back. Beware of other items lurking about in the sale section that are final sale. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such.

