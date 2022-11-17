Timex 30% off select, Grant Stone 20% off tier, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Timex: 30% off select Black Friday Preview
- Harborside Coast 43mm Rubber Strap Watch – $69.30 ($99)
- Waterbury Traditional Day-Date 39mm Leather Strap Watch – $97.30 ($139)
- Navi XL Automatic 41mm Synthetic Rubber Strap Watch – $188.30 ($269)
- Navi XL 41mm Fabric Strap Watch – $90.30 ($129)
- Navi XL 41mm Leather Strap Watch – $90.30 ($129)
- American Documents USA Assembled w/ Swiss Movement Watch – $346.50 ($495) review here
The Black Friday “creep” is even bigger this year, extending into the week before Thanksgiving. Usual exclusions apply on this one. GMTs are still out of stock, and a bunch of their new arrivals are also excluded. Such as the new Omega-big-arrow-looking Timex “Standard” models. Despite them starring in their 30% off promo banner on the home page. Continuity. It’s hard.
Grant Stone: 20% off $400+ w/ ALWAYSLOAFERSEASON
The (combo) Pick: Diesel Boot in Dark Burgundy Kudu ($380) + Cedar Shoe Trees ($35) = $332 ($415)
Don’t let the code fool you. Works on boots and dress shoes too. But how do you use it when the vast majority of their boots are $380? Simple. Get some shoe trees. Or a belt. Of course don’t get something just to get it. Most of us use shoe trees in our nicer boots and shoes. Which absolutely would apply to Grant Stone’s work.
Target: 30% off sweaters, fleece, and outerwear w/ Target Circle
- Goodfellow Lightweight Puffer Jacket – $24.49 ($34.99)
- Goodfellow Midweight Puffer Jacket – $34.99 ($49.99)
- Goodfellow – Sherpa Lined Denim Trucker Jacket – $34.99 ($49.99)
- Goodfellow 100% Cotton V Neck Sweater – $17.50 ($25)
- Goodfellow Shawl Collar Pullover – $20.99 ($29.99)
- Goodfellow Long Sleeve Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt – $15 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow Fleece Zip-Up Hoodie – $17.49 ($24.99)
Once again you have to be logged into your Target Circle membership, click on the offer, then tap the “save offer” button to take advantage. That seems to be a new “must” for Target’s promotion team. Outwear is located here. Sweaters and fleece are here.
Todd Snyder: 30% off w/ VIPEARLY30
- Made in Italy Madison Sportcoat in Olive Houndstooth – $488.60 ($698)
- Made in England Loake Aldwych Cap Toes in Black or Brown – $315 ($450) UK sizes
- R.M. Williams Gardner Boots in Hanava Suede – $346.50 ($495)
- Timex x Todd Snyder Automatic Utility Ranger Watch – $181.30 ($259)
Lots of exclusions. Foundation suits are out. As are most shoes. Nice to see their Automatic Timex Ranger getting the 30% off though.
Huckberry: 15% off just about sitewide (ends today, 11/17)
- Flint & Tinder 365 Pants in Slim, Straight, or Tapered Fit – $83.80 ($98)
- Alsta Nautoscaph IV in Silver – $670.65 ($789)
- Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket – $219.30 ($258)
- Rhodes Jackson Waterproof Chelseas in Suede or Leather – $212.50 ($250)
- Walden Eyewear “Byway” Sunglasses – $101.15 ($119)
- Station Money Clip in Vapor Bronze, Silver, or Black – $29.75 ($35)
Obligatory mention since this ends today. No clue what’s coming for the Black Friday –> Cyber Monday corridor next week (if anything, gotta think they’ll do something).
BONUS Banana Republic: Additional 20% off sale items & FINAL sale w/ new styles added
- Slim Traveler Pants – $56 ($100) in smoke gray, camel, or navy
- Corduroy Trucker Jacket – $80 ($150) as seen over here
- Leather Wingtip Boots – $124 ($225)
- Tapered Luxe Traveler Jeans – $72 ($130)
Ends this Sunday. A significant break on their flagship Traveler 5 pocket pants, and they’re not final sale = even better than the 40% off holiday preview event from a couple weeks back. Beware of other items lurking about in the sale section that are final sale. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic FACTORY: 66% off w/ BRREWARDS . Cardmembers get 68% off w/ BRCARDVIP . Infinity gauntlet holders get 327% off with IAMINEVITABLE .
- Rancourt & Co.: 15% off non-sale w/ HOLIDAY22 . Code runs through the end of November. Note that anything not in stock (made-to-order items) may not ship in time for Christmas.
- Black Lapel: 10% off $400 w/ BLACKLAPEL10 , 15% off $800 with BLACKLAPEL15 , 20% off $1500 w/ BLACKLAPEL20 (runs clear through 11/30).