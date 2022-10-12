Timex: New Q Racing Chronograph has been released

In what appears to be an unapologetic homage to Mr. Newman and his famous racing wristwatch, after some anticipation Timex has released their new “Q Chronograph.”

Leather strap options are $199. Stainless Bracelet is $219.

40mm diameter. Mineral crystal.

That Q. It’s big.

The designers have approached the use of their “Q” branding in the same way that Blue Oyster Cult approached the use of cowbell. To some of us… it’s kind of crowding the space.

Just for the heck of it, here’s a crude mock-up of omitting the Q altogether, and using one of the larger stick indices at 12 o’clock:

Left: The actual Q. Right: Does not exist.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ But maybe they have the Q in there as a way to avoid some sort of trademark infringement? Wristwatch design has to be fraught with the pitfalls of what is and what isn’t considered acceptable “homage” in terms of design. The legal line between what’s inspired, and what’s a cheap copy, has to be pretty thin.

And to sit here and chuck rocks at it from this glass house feels very Monday-Morning-Quarterback-y (ooh! TWO cliches in one sentence!)

Your turn. Thoughts?

Thoughts on the new Timex Q Chronograph? Q is too big. Close, but nah.

It looks great. Especially for the price.

I like turtles View Results

