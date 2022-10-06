57.5% off BR Factory, Brooks Bros F&F, & More – The Long Weekend Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Happy Columbo Day Weekend!
“Every year with the Columbo gag?”
Yes, every year.
Just one more thing…
This post will be updated throughout the weekend if/when more long weekend sales come in.
Banana Republic FACTORY: 57.5% off (exclusions though)
- Travel Pants in Slim or Athletic Fit – $34 ($80) in person review in our round up here
- Slim Fine Wale Corduroy Shirt – $29.99 ($65) 6 colors
- Peacoat in “60% wool, 30% polyester, 10% other” – $116.88 ($275)
- Marled Shawl Collar Sweater in 55% cotton, 40% nylon, 5% wool – $34 ($80)
- Vegan Suede Bomber Jacket – $59.50 ($140) review of the spring version can be found here
- Rinse Denim Jacket – $42.50 ($100)
Just about as good as it gets for BRF. It’s a 50% off + additional 15% off promo, and that works out to a total of 57.5% off MSRP. No, MSRP is rarely (if ever) hit with BR Factory goods. They’re like J. Crew Factory. “Always” on sale. But yes, more than half off (with some exclusions of course) is about where their deals peak.
Brooks Brothers: 30% off just about everything
- Made in the USA Shell Cordovan Rancourt & Co. Longwings – $486.50 ($695)
- Rancourt Cap Toe Oxfords – $276.50 ($395)
- Regent Regular-Fit Hopsack Blazer in Green – $383.60 ($548)
- Regent Regular-Fit Italian Wool Sport Coat – $418.60 ($598)
- Regent Regular-Fit Hopsack Blazer – $383.60 ($548)
Nice deal on those Rancourts. Sale is spendy overall, but Brooks Brothers isn’t Target. And note that shirts are sort-of excluded. They’re forcing you to buy 3 in order to get the 30% off. So that kind of stinks.
Rancourt: 20% off of the Read Boat Shoe – $212 w/ READ20 ($265)
It’s a very rare sale on a Rancourt bestseller. Carolina Brown CXL leather. Timeless American prep (and American made!) style. End-of-season style, being that boats are coming out of the water in cold weather areas. So, bye bye boat shoes, for now (unless you use them indoors in the fall and winter as house shoes). Code READ20 runs through Monday.
J. Crew: 40% off select full price, 25% off their stretch washed chinos w/ SHOPFALL
- Sussex quilted vest with PrimaLoft – $70.80 ($118)
- Stretch chinos in 484 slim, 770 straight, or 1040 athletic – $59.62 ($79.50)
- Made in Italy MacAlister Boots – $94.80 ($158)
- Marled rugged merino wool sweater – $47.70 ($79.50)
Full picks here. Despite all the exclusions to this sale (shoes, sportcoats, suits,) it’s actually pretty good. Especially when it comes to the pants. Their stretch chinos are almost always excluded. So while it feels a little bait-and-switch-y, since 25% off the pants sure as heck ain’t 40% off, 25% off their stretch chinos is significant.
Kohl’s: Extra 20% off (including some Seikos) w/ SAVENOW
- Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style Black Silicone Strap SRPD95 – $200.60 ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports Dive Style Blue Nylon Strap SRPD87 – $200.60 ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports Field Style Gray Dial SRPG31 – $187 ($275)
- Seiko 5 Sports Field Style Black Dial/Tan Strap SRPG35 – $187 ($275)
Stock is still sold out on the stainless band version of the 5KX divers (often seen star of our Double Time series), but there’s a few alternatives hitting the bottom of the price range for these automatic watches.
Nordstrom: Clarks Original Desert Boots – $78.75 ($149.95)
Well that’s random, but significant. Almost half off the legendary Clarks ODB. Shimmy shimmy ya, ya’ll. Ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom. Appears to be a price match, and no word when the sale expires. Be aware that these are the desert boot model with the real crepe sole. Those can be real slippery on wet sidewalks and roads. So maybe not the best for all fall climates.
Nodus: $50 off the Retrospect in Salmon Sky or Flare Orange – $425 ($475)
$50 off ends today, since shipping begins tomorrow (October 7th). So it’s a bit of a pre-order. The $50 early-bird special is available until October 7th. Full review here, albeit in the sold out (for now?) cosmic grey option.
adidas: 33% off select for members w/ ADICLUB (exp 10/6)
- Ultraboost 22 All Black – $127.30 ($190)
- Ultraboost 22 Navy / White – $127.30 ($190)
- Stan Smith Cloud White / Off White / Gum – $67 ($100)
- Grand Court – $43.55 ($65)
- Swift Run Core Black / Core Black / Gum – $60.30 ($90)
- Questar Flow NXT Core Black / Grey – $50.25 ($75)
- Tiro Athletic Pants – $33.50 ($50)
- Terrex Multi Hybrid Insulated Jacket – $78.39 ($117)
This one ends today, Thursday 10/6. It’s another one of those “you have to make an account with them and be logged in” sales. But once you’re in, there’s a lot in there. Everything from simple and classic, to loud and absurd.
Amazon: Prime Day 2022 Part II, Electric-Commerce Boogaloo = Tues. + Wed. (10/11 – 10/12)
Have you heard Amazon is doing a second Prime Day this year? You probably have. It’s this upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday. GIVE US THE CHICKEN HARNESS. (Note to the newbies: That Yesito Chicken Harness was a Prime Day Deal in 2021. How it was overlooked back in July for Prime Day 2022 part I is beyond me. )
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew Factory: 50% off no exclusions + an additional 20% off when you buy 3+ styles w/ GETMORE
- Bonobos: 250+ new fall arrivals have landed on their site. No sale yet. Fingers crossed for one.
- EXPRESS: 30% – 50% off just about everything.
- Huckberry: Flint and Tinder 365 Cords – 2 for $175 (normally $98 per).
- Todd Snyder: Up to 70% off sale items w/ new markdowns added.