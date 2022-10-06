57.5% off BR Factory, Brooks Bros F&F, & More – The Long Weekend Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Happy Columbo Day Weekend!

“Every year with the Columbo gag?”

Yes, every year.

Just one more thing…

This post will be updated throughout the weekend if/when more long weekend sales come in.

Just about as good as it gets for BRF. It’s a 50% off + additional 15% off promo, and that works out to a total of 57.5% off MSRP. No, MSRP is rarely (if ever) hit with BR Factory goods. They’re like J. Crew Factory. “Always” on sale. But yes, more than half off (with some exclusions of course) is about where their deals peak.

Nice deal on those Rancourts. Sale is spendy overall, but Brooks Brothers isn’t Target. And note that shirts are sort-of excluded. They’re forcing you to buy 3 in order to get the 30% off. So that kind of stinks.

It’s a very rare sale on a Rancourt bestseller. Carolina Brown CXL leather. Timeless American prep (and American made!) style. End-of-season style, being that boats are coming out of the water in cold weather areas. So, bye bye boat shoes, for now (unless you use them indoors in the fall and winter as house shoes). Code READ20 runs through Monday.

Full picks here. Despite all the exclusions to this sale (shoes, sportcoats, suits,) it’s actually pretty good. Especially when it comes to the pants. Their stretch chinos are almost always excluded. So while it feels a little bait-and-switch-y, since 25% off the pants sure as heck ain’t 40% off, 25% off their stretch chinos is significant.

Stock is still sold out on the stainless band version of the 5KX divers (often seen star of our Double Time series), but there’s a few alternatives hitting the bottom of the price range for these automatic watches.

Well that’s random, but significant. Almost half off the legendary Clarks ODB. Shimmy shimmy ya, ya’ll. Ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom. Appears to be a price match, and no word when the sale expires. Be aware that these are the desert boot model with the real crepe sole. Those can be real slippery on wet sidewalks and roads. So maybe not the best for all fall climates.

$50 off ends today, since shipping begins tomorrow (October 7th). So it’s a bit of a pre-order. The $50 early-bird special is available until October 7th. Full review here, albeit in the sold out (for now?) cosmic grey option.

This one ends today, Thursday 10/6. It’s another one of those “you have to make an account with them and be logged in” sales. But once you’re in, there’s a lot in there. Everything from simple and classic, to loud and absurd.

Have you heard Amazon is doing a second Prime Day this year? You probably have. It’s this upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday. GIVE US THE CHICKEN HARNESS. (Note to the newbies: That Yesito Chicken Harness was a Prime Day Deal in 2021. How it was overlooked back in July for Prime Day 2022 part I is beyond me. )

Also worth a mention: