$30 BR Merino Sweaters, USA Made Scarves and Hats, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

21% off if you buy three. (Maybe call some pals? Get an early jump on holiday shopping?) Free domestic shipping for a limited time as well. Made in the USA and complies with NATO spec. High loft, minimal itch wool. Made on the same machine used to fulfill official contracts for the US and NATO allies. As real as it gets thanks to Oak Street Bootmakers.

Last call for this one, and it’s the first time they’ve ever done this (put some of the bestsellers on sale at the start of a season.) Full picks here. And something weird happened with the Naglev and the beanies. When the sale launched those kevlar boots were $196. Now they’re $209. Beanies were $22, now $24. That’s odd. Maybe they’re working the knots out on this one since they’ve never done it before.

Exclusions apply of course, but that’s pretty darn good for B.R.F. outside of big weekend sale events like Labor Day, Black Friday, etc. You do have to be a member of their rewards program (or another GAP inc. rewards program). But that’s a simple email signup/creating an account on their website. Discount jumps to 52% off for cardmembers if they use the code BRCARDVIP at checkout for an additional 20% off the 40% off price. And yes, exclusions apply. Clear is mud? Awesome.

Meanwhile, over at big brother Banana Republic, they’re having a quiet basic-merino-sweaters sale. NOT in the final sale section either. Nope, these are tucked away in the “style spotlight, special prices” section. That’s a weird one. More than half off and not final sale at BR just doesn’t happen anymore. Except for now. With these sweaters. Weird. Sizes are scattered, so maybe that’s the issue.

Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off Rediscover America Sale (ends… well, they don’t seem to want to tell us when it ends)

Full original picks can be found here. Yes, it’s another reminder that Allen Edmonds is running one of their two big sales of the year. It’s the rare occasion where they put their bestsellers on sale, like the Strands shown above. The weird thing is that this year they don’t seem to want to tell us when the darn sale ends. In 2021 the Rediscover America Sale ran through the final Thursday of October. So if past is prologue, that means next week. But can’t seem to find any fine print that actually indicates when the Rediscover America sale ends. Odd. And strangely annoying. Didn’t they watch GI Joe? KNOWING IS HALF THE BATTLE!

Also worth a mention: