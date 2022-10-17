Steal Alert: Huckberry “Fall Classic” Bestsellers Sale

Huckberry, they of great looking gear which also performs in conditions of all kinds, excels in the fall. It’s their season. And they’re ramping up for it (weirdly enough) by cutting the price on some of their bestsellers. Just as we hit the thick of the time of year that calls for boots, layers, etc.

A lot of this stuff usually doesn’t go on sale until after the holidays. If at all. Maybe it’s part of the arms race that looming economic headwinds + Amazon’s Prime Day 2 have sparked? Not sure. But if you’re the rugged-AND-well-dressed-type, this could get dangerous. And fun. Off we go.

Flint and Tinder’s hugely popular 365 pant, only cut and sewn in a 98% cotton / 2% spandex corduroy. Available in slim, straight, or tapered fit. Five perfect for fall and winter colors. $74 isn’t a cheap pair of cords. But for fans of the 365 line, any kind of savings (like twenty-four bucks worth) is highly appreciated.

Go up half a size. Holy smokes, more than a hundred bucks off. Looks like something Q branch developed for their employees in the field. These are those boots made with kevlar. Just a heads up that these do take a little break in time. But after some use they form to your feet and bed in. They do run a little narrow (at least in my experience), so if you’re a wide or borderline wide foot, might want to reconsider.

Flat out terrific. Picked up one of these on a whim, and now I own and rotate three when it gets cold (they came in handy during the two winters Mrs. Dappered and I spent in a town which saw 11 feet of snow per winter). Japanese fabric is just the right weight, and feels good and strong. Sometimes beanies can look good but then slouch and/or shrink. Not these things. Perfect fall/winter hats here. The price is nice and affordable too. 83% acrylic, 14% wool, 2% nylon, 1% spandex. Available in THIRTEEN colors. Yes. thirteen, although some of their brand new/slightly off the wall options aren’t getting the cut. But the classic shades sure are.

Crewneck sweaters are a basic this time of year, right? Yes, but this one is anything but basic. 100% lighter weight merino wool that’s warm but not bulky/smooshy/dumpy. Yarns have a donegal-like speckle to them. Raglan sleeve construction for ease of movement.

Huckberry’s Rhodes line of boots made in Leon Mexico (which these also are) have been nothing short of home-runs. Goodyear welted. Vibram 430 outsole. Fully lined in a soft, pliable, leather. Ships and returns for free. And a note: These were $143 back during their Sweltering Summer July blow out. Because who’s buying boots in July, right? So $154 during peak boot season = a really, really nice deal.

Part hard wearing canvas pant, part easy moving “adventure” pant. Made with something called Sorbtek, which helps regulate temperature and wick moisture. 73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra is the blend. Gusseted crotch for ease of movement. That’s key for a lot of us who like to make use of the privilege that is our legs. (Not being facetious. not everyone is so lucky, and props to those who get out there and get it done even if their appendages aren’t as kind to them. Anyway, back to the pants…) Garment dyed for that worn in but not worn out look. One of the most popular things Huckberry sells. Seven colors in slim or straight fit.

Ooh you’re fancy. Some of us aren’t that fancy. Like, not quite cashmere fancy. But if you are? Then the fifty bucks off helps. Three colors.

Obligatory warning that crepe outsoles can slip and slide on wet sidewalks. But if you’re not looking for boots that can handle foul weather, then these look like great (desert) boots. Made in Portugal. Also available in two colors of suede.

For the buy-less-buy-better and/or USA Made = preferred crowd. They’re guaranteed for ten years by way of a “we’ll repair it” guarantee. Made out of premium, hard wearing materials (23 oz fleece from South Carolina, Zippers from Georgia, metal tipped drawcords, etc.) The 10-year hoodie is either something you’re all in on, or something you want nothing to do with. And that’s okay either way. But it almost never goes on sale. Now available in tall sizes too, in select colors.

Textured organic cotton waffle. Antique brass tipped custom drawcord. Button fly. Two front slash pockets and two rear button-through patch pockets. Not some squishy, crummy, cheap feeling joggers. Very much not. It is possible to look not just good but great when very dressed down. These help accomplish that.

Not technically part of this bestsellers sale, but still worth a (or, another) mention. Because while these didn’t sell as hot as the first two iterations, they’re still something else. Made in the USA from premium materials, and can be resoled by Victory in Massachusetts.

One more random pick from the overall sale section. “Just” twenty bucks off, but it’s hard to get any ABC lululemon stuff on sale in a 30″ inseam. Just black. No other colors. Only black.

The Huckberry Inaugural Fall Classic Sale ends this Thursday, October 20th 2022.