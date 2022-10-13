Dappered

Extra 20% off Nike Members Sale, Lorier’s Neptune IV soon, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Lorier: Neptune IV and Falcon III arriving FRIDAY at 11 AM US Eastern

Lorier Watch

One has to feel for Lorier. With supply chains being what they are all over the planet, it’s gotta be the micro-brands like them who get stuck waiting the longest when things go sideways. BUT. Their Neputune IV and Falcon III will start shipping tomorrow at 11am ET. And that is very, very good news for fans of timelessly designed, classically sized, moderately priced wristwatches. Note that the Neptune is available with either a roulette-style date wheel, or no date on the dial. Both the Neptune and the Falcon are powered by a Miyota automatic movement.

 

Nike: Extra 20% off select for members w/ ULTIMATE

Nike menswear

You have to be logged into your Nike.com account, but then it’s an extra 20% off (or just 20% off for the full priced stuff in the applicable section). Appears to include some best sellers like their Tech Fleece. Those are usually excluded, although they’re hardly cheap even with the 20% off. Code ULITMATE expires tonight, 10/13, at 8:30pm PST.

 

Nordstrom: They’ve got a bunch of Ledbury Shirts on Sale

Ledbury dress shirts

Doesn’t appear to be any sort of price matching. Appears to be Nordstrom simply marking down a bit of their overstock. One thing to note: looks like most (all?) of these are spread collars. Which isn’t ideal for those who like to wear their dress shirts both with ties, and without. The Ledbury Mid-Spread is ideal. But we’re splitting hairs. Ledbury shirts are just great, period. But yeah, if you don’t wear ties all that often yet love nice, crisp dress shirts, spring for the mid-spreads or hidden button downs direct through Ledbury. Sale shirts at Nordstrom ship and return for free at least. Which is nice.

 

Huckberry: Made in the USA Victory Sportswear Sneakers – $172 ($230)

Victory Sportswear Sneakers

Looks like $230 was too steep for this latest run of Huckberry’s Victory Sportswear sneaker collab. Luxury Dad Sneaks don’t appeal to everyone, and perhaps those of us that they do appeal to, are still very happy with the original? Anywhodiddly, almost sixty bucks off. Still spendy, but the materials and craftsmanship are remarkable. Ships and returns for free.

 

Spier & Mackay: Chunky Merino Shawl Collars All 9 Colors Stocked Up – $218

Spier and Mackay Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigans

In case you missed it since it happened over the (long) weekend last week. No sale because these things never go on sale, but the rest of the colors have rolled in. An investment, but a beast. A beefcake. A beastcake. Super soft, incredibly comfortable, and something you’ll have and wear for years and years.

 

BONUS  Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off Rediscover America Sale

Allen Edmonds shoes

A couple more picks above that didn’t quite make our top 10… which you can find here. And yes, I acknowledge it’s absurd to create a top 10 list for… a shoe sale. But here we are. Both of us. A note on those new Siena medallion oxfords… they’re still “handcrafted in Port Washington Wisconsin,” but they’re Blake Stitched. Bit of a thinner, less bulky welt with a Blake Stitch, which makes for more out of the box flexibility and a lower/more elegant profile. A lot of us prefer the more robust Goodyear Welt, in general, but looks like AE is starting to experiment with using the Blake method on some of their (new?) models.

Also worth a mention:

