Monday Men's Sales Tripod – Huckberry select Rhodes Boots Sale, 33% off Ultraboosts, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Huckberry: Up to 30% off Select Rhodes Boots

Huckberry Rhoades Boots

Huckberry’s Rhodes brand has quietly become one of the best bang-for-buck boot-makers in the industry. Nice materials, solid construction, and prices that won’t make you laugh and throw your phone out the window. And they’re now up to 30% off. Just wish the Blake and Tyler Caliber Collection Chelseas and Chukkas would have been up for this sale. They’re not. Dang. Ends tomorrow, Tuesday 10/4/22. Portland boots are made in Leon Mexico. Chukkas are made in Portugal. A reminder that crepe doesn’t do so hot in wet/slick conditions. If you want a fall boot that can also do some work for you in winter (aside from Sorel-style snow-boot needs), try the Portland.

 

adidas: 33% off select for members w/ ADICLUB

adidas sneakers and menswear

Another one of those “you have to make an account with them and be logged in” sales. But once you’re in, there’s a lot in there. Everything from simple and classic, to loud and absurd. Code runs through this Thursday, October 6th.

 

J. Crew: 30% off select full price (including suits) w/ SHOPNOW

So much for this ending on Friday, despite J. Crew saying that repeatedly. They didn’t just extend it an extra day… it’s been running all weekend. It now allegedly ends today, Monday 10/3. NO TRUTH NO TRUST J. CREW C’MON. Where’s the Tylenol. Anyway, that navy flannel ludlow legacy is worth a specific call-out. Great for the cooler/colder weather months.

 

BONUS  Macys: 25% off select watches w/ VIP

watches

Last day for this. Includes a bunch of Swiss Made Hamilton’s which are usually excluded. Two new picks above, including that Mido, which is a real looker. More picks here if you’d like them.

 

Also worth a mention…

