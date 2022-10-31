Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 25% off Charles Tyrwhitt, Extra 20% off BR Sale items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It’s a Halloween sale at CT. Necessary reminder that shipping is a drag at Charles Tyrwhitt because it all ships from the UK. So know that and check the returns/exchanges policy before diving in. That said, they make good, wheelhouse, timeless men’s style at reasonable prices. Be aware that this 25% off expires today at 3:59pm ET.

UPDATE: Not surprisingly, the couch is now sold out and the Rivet armchair has jumped (like more than doubled) in price. That’ll happen when Amazon’s pricing robots see demand go up on a product. Chesterfield is $427, and the Rive Aiden sofa is gone, but they still have a loveseat for $612.25.

For the wind and the rain, what the bleepin’ h-e-double-hockey-sticks is going on over at Amazon? You think they overstocked on homegoods during the pandemic “stuff” rush? Paid $900+ for one of those chesterfields. Which frankly, is a more than fair price. $430 is an absolute outlier. It’s like reverse inflation has somehow hit it. More info on that specific (big) chesterfield chair can be found here, when THEN they were a total steal at… $572. No idea when these prices expire. Pictures above are not to scale. I wish they were, but, I’m not that good. NOTE: This stuff is buried on the main page for ALL the Amazon brand goods on sale. Your best bet is either to sort by price (high to low) or filter by category (furniture) and that should get you to see the home goods stuff that’s included.

Ends today. Guessing those topcoats won’t drop to 50% off again until the after holiday clearance period. But that’s a guess. Maybe Black Friday. But that feels like a reach.

So this is an odd one since both returnable items and NON returnable items (the final stuff with prices that end in $.97) are both getting the additional 20% off. Be careful. Don’t get stuck with something you don’t want. New styles added. There’s been a significant injection of fresh goods to their sale section.

Also worth a mention…