Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 25% off Charles Tyrwhitt, Extra 20% off BR Sale items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 25% off w/ TREAT (expires 3:59pm ET today)
- Half Canvas Super 120s Merino Wool End-on-End Ultimate Suit Separates – $411.75 ($549)
- 100% Merino Wool “Proper” Blazer – $224.25 ($299) a sneaky steal for an all wool, classic but also contemporary blazer (read: available in a slim fit, plus no garish gold buttons).
- Super 120s Italian (Barberis) Wool Flannel Trousers – $149.25 ($199)
- Leather Chelsea Boots – $186.75 ($249) review of the suede version can be found here
- Leather Brogue Boots – $186.75 ($249)
- Leather Cap Toe Oxford Shoes – $186.75 ($249)
It’s a Halloween sale at CT. Necessary reminder that shipping is a drag at Charles Tyrwhitt because it all ships from the UK. So know that and check the returns/exchanges policy before diving in. That said, they make good, wheelhouse, timeless men’s style at reasonable prices. Be aware that this 25% off expires today at 3:59pm ET.
Amazon: Select House-Brand Furniture Blowouts
- Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Leather Sofa Couch –
$762.70($1563) sold out, but they have a loveseat still.
- Stone & Beam Bradbury Chesterfield Leather Chair – $427.34 ($895)
- Rivet Sloane Mid-Century Modern Armchair with Tapered Legs –
$344.47$784 ($861.18)
UPDATE: Not surprisingly, the couch is now sold out and the Rivet armchair has jumped (like more than doubled) in price. That’ll happen when Amazon’s pricing robots see demand go up on a product. Chesterfield is $427, and the Rive Aiden sofa is gone, but they still have a loveseat for $612.25.
For the wind and the rain, what the bleepin’ h-e-double-hockey-sticks is going on over at Amazon? You think they overstocked on homegoods during the pandemic “stuff” rush? Paid $900+ for one of those chesterfields. Which frankly, is a more than fair price. $430 is an absolute outlier. It’s like reverse inflation has somehow hit it. More info on that specific (big) chesterfield chair can be found here, when THEN they were a total steal at… $572. No idea when these prices expire. Pictures above are not to scale. I wish they were, but, I’m not that good. NOTE: This stuff is buried on the main page for ALL the Amazon brand goods on sale. Your best bet is either to sort by price (high to low) or filter by category (furniture) and that should get you to see the home goods stuff that’s included.
J. Crew: 49.9% off Select Outerwear w/ SHOPFALL
- Ludlow topcoats in wool-cashmere – $249.50 ($498) (toffee, heather steel, or navy)
- Ludlow topcoat in Navy Grey Plaid wool blend – $224.50 ($448)
- Quilted English Wool Highland Skye Jacket – $199.50 ($398)
- Barn Jacket in plaid English wool with PrimaLoft – $249.50 ($498)
Ends today. Guessing those topcoats won’t drop to 50% off again until the after holiday clearance period. But that’s a guess. Maybe Black Friday. But that feels like a reach.
BONUS Banana Republic: Additional 20% off select sale & FINAL sale w/ new styles added
- Supima Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigan – $55.97 FINAL ($150)
- Merino Cashmere Striped Crewneck Sweater – $100 ($170)
- Supima Cotton Sweater Blazer – $68 ($149)
- Slim Non Iron Dress Shirt – $31.17 FINAL ($79.50)
- Merino V Neck Sweaters – $24 ($69.50)
- Supima Cotton T-Shirt – $20 ($40)
- Reversible Cashmere Scarf – $71.17 FINAL ($149)
- Cashmere Rugby Sweater – $119.97 FINAL ($250)
- Ribbed Merino Scarf – $17.57 FINAL ($80)
So this is an odd one since both returnable items and NON returnable items (the final stuff with prices that end in $.97) are both getting the additional 20% off. Be careful. Don’t get stuck with something you don’t want. New styles added. There’s been a significant injection of fresh goods to their sale section.
Also worth a mention…
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off during their Rediscover America Sale. Picks here.
- J. Crew: Extra 40% off final sale styles w/ SHOPFALL