Chinos, Chukkas, Polo: Cool Color and Rich Suede for fall

The Polo: Amazon Essentials Tech-Stretch Polo – $11.10 ($15) On sale for Prime Day Part II, “They Still Know What You *Bought* Last Summer.“ Or go with whatever your go-to gray polo happens to be. Pretty sure most of us have one since gray is so versatile. And the gray skies of fall have started to descend upon us. If you don’t want to go cheap with the Amazon polo, try PROOF’s “72-hour” merino blend Polo for $88. Spendy, but they’re extremely well reviewed, and they claim the lightweight breathable wool fabric can be worn for three days in a row without picking up any sort of stink.

The Chinos: Old Navy Ultimate Built-In Flex Chino Pants for Men in Slim, Straight, or Athletic Fit – $45ish. Old Navy’s best selling, affordable pair of chinos. Soft wash 61% cotton, 37% polyester, 2% spandex twill. Built in flex for ease of movement. 4.75/5 stars after 1400+ reviews.

The Jacket: Lululemon Sojurn Jacket – $128. Perfect in its simplicity. 007 worthy. Whereas a lot of bomber, Harrington, and other transitional weather jackets look frumpy and old fashioned, this one looks sleek and modern. No floppy point collar. Instead the Sojurn has a stand-collar that truly stands up. Made from Lululemon’s ultra impressive, breathable, four-way-stretch Warpstreme fabric. You could go on a date in this jacket. You could go for a run in this jacket. It really does everything. A size large fits my 5’10″/185lbs pretty close to perfect.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Browline – $55. Reviewed in our best sunglasses under $100 round up. Spring hinges are a nice feature at this price. Looks great on a pumpkin. Looks great on your face.

The Watch: Orient Ray Automatic – $135 w/ aftermarket Crown & Buckle Supreme “Vintage Bond” Nato – $34. The Orient Ray’s consistent price and quality are rare in a market that fluctuates worse than the weather in October. Meanwhile, that Vintage Bond NATO reflects the colors of fall perfectly.

The Chukkas: Loake Pimlico Dainite Sole Chukkas – $325. With fall comes weather. Like, the type of weather where water falls from the sky. Which in turn means it’s time to shelve the crepe soled desert boots. When wet, crepe can get surprisingly slick on asphalt and concrete. So go with a dainite rubber or other more traction-friendly sole. And treat the uppers with some waterproofing spray. Know that the Loakes are great, but you’re on the hook for international return shipping. More info here. The Less Expensive Options: Jack Erwin Reade – $228. BR Factory – $100ish. And for the longtime readers… anyone still got the 1901 Barrett in rotation? Legends!

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt – $44.95. Ol’ reliable. Often on sale.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough “The Standard” Mid Calf Light Cushion Socks – $17.40 ($24). Still made in Vermont. These are not bulky winter-cabin socks. They are also not paper thin dress socks. They’re just right.

