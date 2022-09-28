Style Scenario: Feels Like Fall – Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Football, finally seeing a break in the heat, and a few days that feel almost… cold? Almost. This is the time of year when a little bit of layering feels great, and subtle nods to the season in your outfit are appreciated. Depending on your location, you might not be here yet. But fingers crossed autumn arrives for you soon. It’s one of the best times of the year for dressing well, and here’s a dressed-down look to welcome that (very welcome) change in season.

The Sweater: Tie Bar Cable Shawl Collar Cardigan – $75. Knit from a 90% cotton 10% wool blend. Deep navy color. Cable knit body, rib knit collar, placket, cuffs, and hem. Brand new and looks like it could be a really nice alternative to the spendy Spier option.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker “Wright” Sunglasses – $95. Another item that works in a casual scenario, but would also look great dressed up a bit too. It’s that versatile keyhole bridge that gives these sunglasses a different, more retro vibe.

The Watch: Timex Expedition Sierra 41mm Fabric Strap – $99. 100m water resistance. Quick change spring-bars in case you want to swap the band out for something else. Indiglo equipped, so you can still read it if the ever-earlier setting sun catches you off guard. Not that you wouldn’t have a phone on you, but perhaps you’re trying to ditch your phone from time to time.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Factory Slub “Vintage” T-Shirt – $20 ($40). It’s (obviously) not actually vintage. But it DOES have a donegal speck to it, setting it apart from a plain tee. Available in five colors, but burgundy is fall appropriate and also winter appropriate, so you should see some good use out of it over the next 6 months.

The Socks: Bombas Tri-Block Calf Socks – $14. If you haven’t tried Bombas yet, consider gifting yourself a pair for the fall. In the world of socks they truly are a standout. This particular pair is knit from cotton (*GAH THE HORROR*), so best for the early fall months and spring time.

The Boots: Rhodes Blake Boots in Hickory – $198. An investment, but incredibly comfortable, extremely well built, and something you’ll pull on again, and again, and again, for years to come. Think of them as a not-quite-as-expensive alternative to Red Wing’s “Weekender” series. Only these feel a little more substantial, without falling into clunky or weighty territory. Looks good with a t-shirt and jeans, and can even be dressed up a little with rugged five pockets and a polo.

The Pants: Goodfellow & Co Men’s Slim Fit Straight Jeans in Khaki – $32.99. 99% cotton / 1% stretch fabric make these khaki colored jeans good for casual fall activities that require some movement, like afternoon bike rides or a spontaneous game of catch. But it also makes them good for just lounging around with a hot beverage and a good book.

The Belt: Flint & Tinder 365 Belt 2.0 – $85. Freshly reviewed by our man Adam, this belt fits right into this casual look. Yes, this belt demands a higher price, but it sounds like it’s an investment that should last a very long time.

The Tumbler: Made in the USA Hannah Martin Ceramic Latte Tumbler – $36. Who doesn’t love a good hot fall beverage? Problem is they can get pretty sugary very quickly. And in this case, size matters. A shorter tumbler means less beverage, and when it comes to the sweet stuff, that can actually cut out a lot of sugar over time. Latte size tumblers can help accomplish a lighter sugar load. This one is sustainable, and handmade by a former Marine helicopter mechanic and Naval Surface Warfare Officer. Sold by Uncommon Goods.

