STOCK alert: Spier’s Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigans are back

The price. The price is what’s different this year. It’s gone up.

But to be fair, this is probably where they “should” (whatever that means) be listed at. $198 (last year’s price) seemed a little low. Yes, $200 seemed low. For a sweater. Because they’re that good. That soft. That substantial. Lucky you if you took advantage.

Colors available to ship at post time.

Another five colors appear to be on the way?

100% Australian merino wool in a chunky knit. Double-knit collar for that extra “hug” around your traps. They’re handsome. They’re also cozy.

Navy, heathered cream, dark green, and burgundy are all available to ship.

Charcoal, camel, moss green, dark taupe, and medium gray are all currently sitting in their “fall previews” section, with waitlist notification/email ping when available for when they hit the warehouse and are ready to ship.

That’s all.

Carry on.

2021’s chunky shawl collar in black. Gotta think they have black on the way, no?

Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/185