Style Scenario: Feels Like Fall – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Football, finally seeing a break in the heat, and a few days that feel almost… cold? Almost. This is the time of year when a little bit of layering feels great, and subtle nods to the season in your outfit are appreciated. Depending on your location, you might not be here yet. But fingers crossed autumn arrives for you soon. It’s one of the best times of the year for dressing well, and here’s a dressed-up look to welcome that (very welcome) change in season.

The Suit: Banana Republic Signature Nailhead Suit Jacket and Trousers – $360 ($600). Sold as separates so you’re not stuck with a “nested” jacket and pants. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the pants, bang there’s your suit. All season wool from Italy’s Reda mill. Softer shoulder and sleeves designed for ease of movement. Suit moves well with just a hint of natural stretch. Very subtle “nailhead” visual texture makes it interesting but still all-occasions appropriate. On sale, for now. And it’s a rare 40% off. (Sale expires tomorrow, Tuesday 9/20.)

The Shirt: Banana Republic Premium Poplin Dress Shirt in Gray – $54 ($90). Suggesting a bit of a different look with a gray shirt. Consider it a nod to the commonly cloudy skies of the fall season. Gray shirt + navy suit = a combination not many think to try. But it can work.

The Sunglasses: Carfia Polarized Men’s Sunglasses – $25.99. Early fall sun can get bright in the mornings as you’re walking or driving into it, and especially in the afternoon as it starts to flirt with setting in the west. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine. That and it can be weirdly difficult to find tortoise frames with gray lenses. Usually the lenses are brown on tortoise frames. There’s something a little more “luxe” looking with that gray lens + tortoise combo. For more options check out our Best Sunglasses Under $100 roundup.

The Scarf: Banana Republic Plaid Wood Scarf – $45 ($75). Not going to be needed for everyone yet, but this is for those days that start and end with a noticeable chill in the air. Pulls the blue of the suit in, while also incorporating some bright pops of colors typical of autumn. Sometimes wearing a coat is just way too much, yet early and late hours can leave you feeling cold. A scarf and gloves with a suit or sportcoat or blazer is the answer.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Version 3 “Bauhaus” – $129. Clean, modern lines keep this watch face simple and timeless. Looks great dressed up, and can absolutely look great when worn casually too.

The Bag: Satchel & Page Waxed Canvas Aviator Briefcase – $365. Green waxed canvas with leather trim makes for a year-round appropriate, but especially fall-worthy combination. This particular bag from Satchel & Page utilizes British waxed canvas, Italian leather, a suede lining, heavy duty brass hardware and Japanese YKK #8 Excella Zippers, plus it has internal pockets for days. Full review here.

The Gloves: Orvis Battenkill Cashmere-Lined Gloves – $129. Just featured over here in our Autumnal Temptations, these gloves are dressy enough to wear with a suit and topcoat/mac/trench, versatile enough to wear with a puffer and jeans. Two toned, full grain, cashmere lined.

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. A basic, reversible, do-anything dress belt. Ships and returns for free.

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Over-the-Calf Merino Cool Dress Socks in Navy – $22.50. Socks designed to keep your feet cool, but the magic of merino wool is that they’re temperature regulating, so they also keep your feet warm when needed. Ideal for unpredictable fall weather.

The Shoes: Spier and Mackay Dark Brown Balmoral Cap Toe – $178. Blake stitched. Nice leather. Studded rubber sole. And they hit that exceedingly rare price and quality level that’s a sweet spot for a lot of us. The craftsmanship and materials are substantially better than entry level, yet they aren’t “lifetime” shoes that’ll require a loan to purchase. Made in China. All around really impressive. Full review here.