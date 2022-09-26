Most Wanted Affordable Style – September 2022

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Yes. Let the (darkness) flow through you. This is a welcome pivot for a lot of us. Because as the pandemic eased, trends both on the men’s and women’s side went nuts. Meaning: Bright colors, loud patterns, more more morrrrrre. And it was all a bit “thirsty” looking. Many were walking around looking like an over-sugared 5 year old allowed to dress themselves for an awaiting birthday party. And that’s understandable. It’s been a depressing few years. But a lot of us prefer the dark, muted, and sleek. These new options for the well-loved Bonobos unconstructed blazer should be a terrific tool for the fall and winter. And thanks to their barely-there construction and Italian wool base, they should also wear easy and comfortable. And no, you don’t have to spend half a grand on a new blazer to pull off the dark and kinda-sorta-maybe-dangerous “thing.” Use some of what you may already have. A navy blazer or suit. A gray getup with a dark shirt or polo. Etc.

And they come with an accelerated (for Gustin) delivery timeline. Usually Gustin stuff takes a couple months or more, since they’re a pre-order model. But these should ship in about three weeks (two weeks after the campaign closes). Four basic colors, garment dyed in small batches, pre-washed, 5 oz 100% Organic Cotton. Made here in the States.

Flippin’ teases. Got a notification in the inbox about how this was “coming soon.” How soon? Don’t know. How much? Haven’t been told.

Spier began as a shirt company. Only after their early success making timeless, well built, men’s shirts, did they then expand into suits/sportcoats/trousers/shoes/etc. Reasonable prices. Super attention to detail. Lots of colors, patterns, and collar styles (just a few picks above). Hard not to want that twill white button down. Not oxford cloth. (No disrespect to the a classic OCBD, which most of us have and wear a ton.) But a crisper, leaner but still substantial, twill fabric. Shirts are available in neck and sleeve sizes, as well as three fits: extra slim, slim, and contemporary.

Moleskin is a classic fall fabric that just doesn’t get as much play as corduroy. Made from cotton (or in this case 74% cotton, 23% rayon, 3% spandex), moleskin harms no moles in its fabrication, but instead replicates their fuzzy nap via a super soft material. Think of it as cotton suede only with a super, super short “nap.” They don’t look like velvet or velour or suede. They look like regular pants. Only if you look closer you’ll notice they’ve got some matte texture to them. And they feel like fall. Currently an extra 20% off at checkout.

A lot of us have always been suckers for blue lenses. Probably always will be. Appears to be Huckberry’s latest exclusive brand. Ships and returns for free. If you want a frame shape that’s a little less 70’s race-car-driver, try the wayfarer inspired “Woods.” Same frame color, same lenses, a little more timeless. Both ship and return for free.

