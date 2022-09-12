Chinos, Chukkas, Polo: Black and Stone

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: J. Crew Slim, Classic, or Tall garment-dyed slub jersey polo shirt in “black” – $22.50 ($45) One of the more popular items J. Crew sells. Half off through tomorrow, Tuesday 9/13. Between the garment-dyed polo and the desert boots (as opposed to a more structured, dressier chukkas), we’re going for a leaning casual/laid back look this time. If you’d prefer a polo that’s not garment dyed (none more black,) that’ll still work. Black and brown can go together. Especially when it’s something casual like a polo and brown suede chukkas.

The Chinos: Amazon Goodthreads Slim Fit Stretch 5 Pocket Chino – $32.70. Stone. Not khaki. Not white. Stone. In-between khaki and white. Often (but not always) leaning more gray than yellow or orange in the base undertone. Care to splurge? Try Lululemon’s ABC in silverstone.

The Chukkas: J. Crew Made in Italy Unisex 1990 MacAlister boot in suede – $158. Full review can be found here. If you don’t want to wait for a sale and/or want a darker shade of brown, go with the new Clarks Desert Boot Evo. Those are $140. Not cheap, but still reasonable.

The Watch: Timex Weekender 38mm Watch – $30ish. Simple, cheap, and versatile. The model that basically re-launched Timex as a more fashionable brand some 15 years ago. 38mm dial diameter with a 20mm strap width. Know that the Weekender models are infamous for making a louder than average “TICK” sound with each snap of their seconds hand. It drives some people absolutely bonkers. But if you’re good with that, then it’s a cheap (very cheap) winner. The Timex Weekender is light, fun, and does its one job well: It tells the time.

The Sunglasses: Goodr Lightweight Non Slip Running Sunglasses – $25. Goodr = Budget versions of Rokas. They’ve got classic looks but with no-slip/no bounce performance in mind. Polarized lenses. Matte, rubberized, lightweight frames designed to stay on your face even during workouts. Featured in our recent best sunglasses under $100 round-up.

The Belt: GAP Basic Belt – $36 w/ ADDIT. As true to its name as a product can get.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough “The Standard” Mid Calf Light Cushion Socks – $17.40 ($24). Still made in Vermont. These are not bulky winter-cabin socks. They are also not paper thin dress socks. They’re just right.

