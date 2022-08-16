Chinos, Chukkas, Polo: Get The Blues (Navy and Steel)

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: Banana Republic Luxury Touch Piped Polo – $60. Just in. BR continues to stick to their new (almost) no codes no promos policy. But one has to wonder if there’s not some sort of deal, any sort of deal on the horizon as we enter fall. The more affordable option: J. Crew Factory Striped Sweater Polo – $27.50.

The Watch: Todd Snyder x Q Timex 38mm – $124.99 ($179). Or, whatever diver you happen to prefer. But the Todd Snyder Q would be a perfect contemporary yet also retro play here. Watch shown at the very top of the post is an old, out of production, manual wind Christopher Ward.

The Chinos: GapFactory Slim Fit GapFlex Essential Khakis in “medium indigo” – $35ish. Nicely affordable. Terrific color. A slightly desaturated blue shade that has gray hues. Not “scrubs” blue. Not baby blue. A true grayish blue that’s surprisingly versatile. Care to splurge on some ultimate comfort? The oft-mentioned Lululemon Commission Pants come in an “iron blue” that’s a perfect (albeit spendy) alternative for $128.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Aviators – $55. Just reviewed in our best sunglasses under $100 round up. Kent Wang does not have a never ending product catalog featuring 8 zillion styles in every color and pattern known to man. Because they don’t need one. They’re excellent at what they do, making classic menswear items with high quality materials and pricing them at reasonable levels. And these silver aviators are pretty unique. They’re silver, but they’re not chrome. Matte finish. No glossy gleaming bling with these. Also available in gunmetal or gold. Polarized lenses in either 54 or 57mm.

The Shoes: Jack Erwin Reade Chukka w/ City Sole – $188. A really nice, less expensive (and available stateside) alternative to the Sanders hi-top chukkas. Fits true to size. Made in Portugal. Nice suede uppers, with their proprietary “city” sole that offers great traction while remaining visually unobtrusive. Does take a little break in time. (At least they did for me.)

The Belt: Allen Edmonds Cyrus Avenue Dress Belt – $50.37 w/ EXTRA30 ($95). Part of the currently running extra 30% off sale items deal. Picks here. Allegedly 30mm wide, not 35mm wide as listed in the description.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Blend Performance Golf Socks – $24. Far from cheap, but they’re the bee’s knees. Well cushioned without being bulky, good tension so they don’t slouch, and the bee on the instep is pretty cool. Wicks, breathes, the works. Fantastic, all day socks.

