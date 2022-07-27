Style Scenario: Summer Day on the Lake 2022

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Going out on the lake often ends in going out for the night to the local watering hole, or heading back to a house to continue the fun on a patio or deck. Here’s a recommendation for an outfit that you can get wet on the boat and dry before you dock, and still look good on a patio for post-swimming food and drinks.

The Shirt: Old Navy Go-Dry Cool Odor-Control Textured-Stripe Core Polo Shirt – $15 ($24.99). As good as it gets for a suuuuper cheap tech polo. We’re looking for light and quick drying here. Something you can throw back on right out of the lake, or even keep on while paddle-boarding or jet-skiing for a little extra sun protection if needed. Yet the collar dresses it up slightly for any post lake hang time, along with protecting the back of your neck while out under the sun.

The Swim Shorts: Fair Harbor Anchor Swim Short w/ Soft “Breeze Knit” Liner – $54 ($68). Not your average pair of swim shorts. Keeping it classic, and these got a special call out from Adam when they showed up in the recent Huckberry Summer Sale. He’s got them, and said: “These things are awesome. I hate the nylon fishnet panty liners in typical swim trunks, so I grabbed a pair of the Fair Harbors last year. Big fan! The boxer short-type lining feels great and doesn’t stick to your legs that usually draws attention to your.. catch of the day. Runs TTS (L = 34)”

The Sunglasses: Carfia Polarized Men’s Sunglasses – $25.99 ($35). Surprisingly great. And for around $25, they’re extraordinary. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine. That and it can be weirdly difficult to find tortoise frames with gray lenses. Usually the lenses are brown on tortoise frames. There’s something a little more “luxe” looking with that gray lens + tortoise combo. Just featured over here, which is another style scenario that might come in handy if you’re on vacation at a lakeside cabin.

The Entertainment: JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $49.95. Take your soundtrack with you. This compact and portable speaker clips onto a bag, belt loop, whatever you want to clip it onto.

The Watch: Orient RA-AA0814R19B Automatic – $295. New, and appears to be a slightly different aesthetic spin on the Kamasu. That bit of quarter-hour red on the bezel looks perfect. Hacks, hand winds, screw down crown, 41.8mm diameter, 200m water resistance. Pretty, pretty good. If you want to go gray market, a few 3rd party sellers seem to have them on Amazon for under $200. No warranty though.

The Bag: Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Insulated Zip Tote and Bottle Holder – $90. Keep drinks and snacks cool, while also carrying your towel and a few supplies.

The Shoes: Reef Water Coast – $65. Shoes made to perform both in and out of the water. Boat shoe looks with that currently trendy white sole. If these don’t, wait for it… float your boat, Reef also offers a casual sneaker that should work. And just a reminder, Nordstrom is still running their Anniversary Sale, and there are plenty of Sperry’s marked down.

The Drink: Night Shift Nite Lite Craft Light Lager – $7.99. A long day on the lake can mean a lot of day drinking, which can lead to dehydration and low energy come time for evening revelries. So, one way to combat this is to keep it light, or lite. Although we don’t have personal experience with this lite craft lager, reviews are primarily positive. May or may not be available in your area, but if you have local breweries, you have local lighter beers to source.

The Hydration: Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier – $22.99. Gets recommended all the time, because we like it, and we mean it when we say staying hydrated can make or break a day. Being sunburnt and dehydrated (or worse, sunburnt, dehydrated AND hungover) is something straight out of hell. Pace yourself with any adult beverages, and drink water like there’s no tomorrow. Boost your hydration and energy with one of these Liquid IV packets. Surprisingly tasty and easy to transport. Drink water. Lots of water.

The Sunblock: Supergoop Play! 50 spf Antioxidant 6 oz. Spray – $21. Sun protection and skin nourishment. Spray sunscreens are a little quicker and easier to apply, so might encourage more applications so you don’t accidentally forget it and end up fried. Supergoop is also non-greasy, so doesn’t leave you feeling sticky or oily at the end of the day.