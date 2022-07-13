Style Scenario: The Hot Summer Barbecue

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We’re in the full swing of hot weather and grilling season. Outdoor barbecues are a summertime staple, but being dressed in the wrong clothing can turn a potentially good time into an uncomfortable sweat-fest of epic proportions. Here’s a way to stay cool AND look good, so you can enjoy the moment rather than waiting for it to be over.

The Shirt: Bonobos Jersey Riviera Shirt in White Daisy Fields – $49 ($79). One of their knit options, instead of the usual woven fabric. So it should feel just like you’re wearing a t-shirt. If you’d prefer a tech fabric, Bonobos does offer the Riviera in that option, but not in the same print and they ask a little more for it. Some of us are fine in cotton on hot days, some of us are not. Make the choice that’s right for you.

The Sunglasses: Carfia Polarized Men’s Sunglasses – $20.79 ($35). We’ve got a best sunglasses under $100 round up in the works, and these are surprisingly great. For $20.79 (click the “save 20%” coupon box) they’re frankly, extraordinary. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine. That and it can be weirdly difficult to find tortoise frames with gray lenses. Usually the lenses are brown on tortoise frames. There’s something a little more “luxe” looking with that gray lens + tortoise combo.

The Watch: Timex Expedition Sierra 40mm – $89. Pretty sure this Expedition Model or some highly similar incarnation of such has been around for years. But they sure nailed the colors this time. Orange seconds hand, EXPEDITION at six o’clock, and 12 o’clock indice. Brass case. Equipped with Indiglo. The matte case and hardware on the strap is pretty darn perfect too.

The Shorts: Nordstrom Coolmax Stretch Shorts – $39.90* ($59.50). *On Sale Friday as part of the Anniversary Sale. Clocking in at 8″, these are on the shorter, but not the shortest side. Chino style shorts in a fabric blend made to wick sweat and dry quick.

The Belt: Goodfellow & Co Beige Striped Web Belt – $19.99. Going with a fabric belt here for a lighter feel. This particular offering from Target is reversible, with a robin’s egg blue being the option on the other side. It’s a cheap belt from Target, so who knows how long you’ll have it. But if it really sees only warm weather use, it could last a while depending on where you live.

The Socks: Bombas No-Show Wool Blend Socks – $15. We’ve been featuring Bombas more in the past year for good reason. They do socks, and they do socks well. And as shown in this no-show sock roundup Ryan did, they are comfortable, and actually stay on your heel.

The Shoes: SeaVees Darby Sneaker – $88. Twill canvas sneakers make sense when the temperature is up there. Leather or heavily cushioned sneaks can get too warm. Plus, these are an homage to their heritage (the SeaVees designed in the 1960’s based on 1950’s footwear), and they just look cool.

The Sunscreen: Taylor Stitch The Ball Cap – $38 (optional) & Oars + Alps Hydrating SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray – $15.19. A quick and easy way to protect your head and face? A ball cap. But hats trap heat, so no worries if that’s not your thing. There are plenty of facial sunscreens out there (here’s one often used at the Dappered offices). Truth be told, we’ve never used the Oars + Alps spray sunscreen before, but it has a lot of high reviews, with many comments about not burning on sunny vacations. Plus, it’s not greasy.

The Sweat Mopper: OHSAY Made in the USA Bandana 3 Pack – $13.72. Assuming “OHSAY” is a play on “Oh say can you see…”, because these bandanas are USA made by a vet owned company. Having a bandana or handkerchief on hand to mop your sweaty brow and neck can keep you cooler, and keep you looking cooler.

The Cool Down: Strainge Beast Watermelon, Sea Salt, Lime, & Mint Hard Kombucha. Full disclosure, haven’t tried it, but it sounds delicious. If you’re looking to give your gut a break from the gluten glut that is so easy to consume, a hard kombucha is a nice alternative to beer. Brewed by Sierra Nevada, this particular booch is 4% ABV, a nice level of alcohol to catch a buzz but not become too sloppy too fast. Only 4 grams of sugar too.