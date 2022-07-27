Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s hot. It’s hot in here, it’s hot out there, it’s hot everywhere. And it’s understandable if you feel like it’s too damn hot to give a hot damn (style wise). But that’s why we’re here. First we went casual, and then added a smart-casual look. Today we round out these three style scenarios with something a bit dressed up, yet this outfit should still function reasonably well in blazing temperatures.

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstructed Blazer in Grey Melange Plaid Wool/Cotton/Linen – $300 ($400). Hard to get a better blazer for the heat than the Bonobos unconstructed. They’re airy, very airy, thanks to minimal structure and lining. This one is 50% wool, 40% cotton, and 10% linen. On sale, so sizes are somewhat limited. If you don’t want to splurge on something with pattern, a mid-gray blazer would work just fine. Bonobos has those too. The sportcoat shown at the very top of the post is actually an old (very old) Brooks Brothers jacket. UPDATE: Just a heads up that Bonobos is pushing extra 30% off “shop the sale early” user specific codes as of this morning. So check your inbox, and that might drop the price on this blazer to $210. Sale looks like it might go live to the general public on Friday. Maybe?

The Shirt: Bonobos Tech Button Up – $99. While we’re over at Bonobos, might as well swing by their shirts section. 93% Nylon / 7% Spandex engineered to wick moisture, dry quick, and be machine washable. Which is precisely what we’re going for considering the circumstances. Spendy. Coulda sworn this was just on sale, but it appears they’ve restocked and bumped the price back to full. The more affordable option: Try Old Navy’s Cotton/Poly/Spandex performance dress shirt. Just know that sizing can be weird. More details over here.

The Pants: Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Stretch Golf Pant – $32.80. Surprisingly not terrible! Nice slim fit, fabric is soft and smooth. 98% poly, but no “swish swish” sound when you walk. The possible upgrade: Try Puma’s “Jackpot” golf trousers for $71. If you’d prefer a natural fiber(s) trouser, try the slim milano Cotton/Linen pants from Brooks Brothers. Those are on sale for $76.

The Watch: Mido Belluna Royal Automatic – $800. Lots of class, lots of cash… at least relative to this website and our style scenarios. It’ll sometimes go on sale for 20% off. Just have to play the code/promo game. Swiss made, cushion shaped case, “guilloché” sunray stamped dial, and an exhibition case-back that shows off an automatic movement with an 80hour power reserve. The more affordable option(s): Nordstrom Rack still has the Hamilton Railroad 40mm for $470. Alternatively, you could go with the blue Bauhaus dial from Orient for $120.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Aviators – $55. Timeless and affordable. 54mm lens width.

The Socks: Bombas Men’s Merino Wool Dress Socks – $24. They say to match your socks to your trousers, but we’re gonna ignore that suggestion. Because otherwise you’d be wearing white gym socks. The gray color produces a subtle color blocking look up against the pants + matching up with the sportcoat, while their merino blend material will wick and keep your feet comfortable.

The Belt: Nordstrom Newman Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. A basic, reversible, do-anything dress belt. Ships and returns for free.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Carlyle Plain-Toe Oxford in Chili – $269.99 ($395). Super simple, and somehow simultaneously classic and modern. On sale as part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Ships and returns for free.

