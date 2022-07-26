Style Scenario: Heat Wave – Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s hot. It’s hot in here, it’s hot out there, it’s hot everywhere. And it’s understandable if you feel like it’s too damn hot to give a hot damn (style wise). But that’s why we’re here. Over the next few days we’ll reach into our sartorial ice-box and pull out three frosty-cool looks which’ll also function reasonably well in these blazing temperatures.

The Polo: UNIQLO Airism Polo in Light Blue – $29.90. Reasonably affordable with a button down collar to keep things from getting sloppy as the day drags us into the unbearable heat of the afternoon. Note that these can sometimes run a little short in the body. A splurge alternative (with a “normal” torso length) would be the Rhone Delta Pique.

The Trousers: Spier & Mackay Italian Seersucker trousers in Green – $128. Seersucker is the original it’s-too-dang-hot fabric. Those puckered stripes help create air channels, and thus you get air flow keeping you cool. Cooler. Cool-ish. Also, the side tabs mean you’ll be skipping a belt. A little less weight in regards to accessories = always a help when it’s just hot as hades.

The Sunglasses: Spier & Mackay Model 05 Sunglasses – $55. And while we’re at Spier for the trousers, might as well pick up some of their excellent new sunglasses. These are their wayfarer style. Dimensions are 56mm x 18mm x 145mm. Do remember that their returns are spendy. It’s a flat $15 for a pre-paid label. So, a risk. But our guy Adam says they’re legit. So that’s good to know.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Small Seconds Automatic – $176.50. Everything you’d expect from a Bambino. Simple dial. Domed crystal. And on this particular model, that perfectly proportioned and placed small seconds sub dial. Full review can be found here. The Sweat Management Tool: Wallace & Barnes organic cotton bandana- $7.99 FINAL w/ SHOPNOW ($19.50). You’d think all bandanas would be the same, but strangely enough they’re not. Some are cheap and wispy. Some are thick and scratchy. The W&B bandanas from J. Crew are right in-between. I have a couple. They also wash up well and remain soft. I know how crazy that sounds. To recommend a specific bandana over something you could just get at a gas station or on Amazon. But that’s the honest experience coming from this human typing at this particular keyboard. Just wait for a sale. An extra 50% off drops this one to eight bucks, and if you’re a member of their rewards program, it’ll ship for free too. The Briefcase: WP Standard “The Woodward” Briefcase – $348. Reasonably priced, super soft leather, and it’ll look great in both dressed down and dressed up workplaces. Full review here.