Huckberry: Up to 45% off Annual Summer Sale Event

It’s a good one, this. New gear has been added to their sale section, some nice price cuts have been taken, and there’s a few eye-poppers/tongue waggers.

A reminder that free shipping kicks in at $98, and returns are free on just about everything. Could be a final sale item or two bouncing about in their sale section. So keep an eye out for those. No returns on anything tagged as Final Sale.

Off we go with the picks.

These appear to have become a victim to bad timing. Maybe it was supply chain issues, but if memory serves these hit the Huckberry site in late spring? May-ish? Which is prime not-buying-boots season. Bad for them, good for us. Because so far, the Rhodes boots made in Leon (which these also are) have been nothing short of home-runs. Is it too early to dream of fall/boot-season? Is it wrong to play songs from It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown! when it’s 105 out? Goodyear welted. Vibram 430 outsole. Fully lined in a soft, pliable, leather. Ships and returns for free.

Seawool = a fabric made of recycled plastic bottles and oyster shells which: 1. Helps keep at least a little of our awful human garbage out of the oceans, and 2. Wears a little like merino. Breathable, temperature regulating, anti-microbial. Let’s hear it for this mollusk-trash-mashup! Could easily become a summer favorite.

Because there’s plenty of summer left, these are one of their best selling items (across all seasons/gear types), and they’re now down to a reasonable price. $60+ for a pair of shorts is a no go for a lot of us. Especially when Old Navy’s tech fabric shorts can dip under $20. But lots of guys are willing to pay the upcharge on these. Cut out of their famed 98% cotton / 2% stretch 365 fabric which has been garment dyed for softness. Worth a shot for the 365 curious.

Movie star sunglasses. They’re far from cheap, but they look like they’d cost hundreds (plural) of collars. Gravitating, hard, towards the “Myles” option in “Kola Tortoise.” Free shipping and free returns on these. Always helps when it comes to sunglasses.

Not your average pair of swim shorts. 88% recycled polyester, 12% spandex shell. Liner isn’t one of those cheap, white, mesh jobs. Instead, it’s made from “ultra-soft fabric that performs like a premium compression brief while still remaining cool on hot summer days.” … Sounds good from here.

Texture for days. Medium weight, 60% cotton, 34% polyester, 5% acrylic, 1% spandex yarn. Warm, but not heavy. Good for cool summer nights as well as having around the house for the cooler and colder months.

You can almost feel that hemp-texture through the screen. One of the bestsellers. Which is saying something since they normally run $45.

And now the polos. Same 55% hemp/45% organic cotton blend. Also one of their bestsellers.

Ships and returns for free. Made in Portugal. Half canvas. Could be more of a 3-season suit since the wool blend fabric is “brushed” (thinking it’s like a soft-flannel?) but… it sure looks good sockless with loafers and worn with a tee. Sizes are scattered with the jacket. But the trousers have lots of sizes, and if you go just that route, they’ll set you back $99.

Huckberry’s best selling tech fabric shorts. Two-way stretch, breathable, Japanese Toray twill. 9″ or 7″ inseams. Price depends on what color you’re after. Navy = $47. The dark charcoal “meteorite” is $50. The other two options are $62.

Lightweight Polartec 4-way stretch fabric with a significant dose of elastane (Primary weave is 60% nylon; 24% polyester; 16% elastane, while the contrast weave is 85% nylon; 15% elastane). Raglan sleeves. A really well made basic that’s noticeably anything but basic.

No mollusk shells this time. Just super fine jersey cotton, and a deep placket that looks retro in all the right ways. Another item where the price varies, slightly, depending on what color you’re after.

Appears to only be available in a size 30 inseam? Which is odd, being that size 30 inseams are often (but not always) out of stock direct through Lululemon. These aren’t the warpstreme fabric commission & ABC pants. No personal experience with these. But at least they aren’t final sale so you can, in fact, return them if they don’t work out upon arrival. 95% Nylon, 5% Elastane.

One of those shorts made to go from the trail to on the water to into the water to out of the water and then off to the bar. 86% polyester 14% spandex. Boardshort style, so no liner with these.

A lot of print short sleeve button downs can get a little too busy. This one nails it with it’s two, bold, contrasting colors and big floral pattern. Looks like something your gramps (or great-gramps) picked up on a trip to the Islands back in the 50s.

Pricey pants. Pricey pants, alert. So why are these getting a mention? Because they have a gusseted crotch and articulated knees. Which are two of the hallmarks of the mentioned-way-too-much Lululemon ABC and commission pants. These are NOT a tech fabric though, which (clutches pearls) many prefer! 97% cotton, 3% spandex, lightweight fabric. No precise inseams on these. But with a size 32 waist having a 30.75″ inseam, and a size 34 waist having a 31″ inseam, a lot of guys could get away without any additional tailoring. Not all. But many.

Amundsen does not make cheap stuff. And while $64 (or $79) for a henley is far from eye-poppingly affordable, it’s not bad for the buy-less-buy-better crowd who appreciates having some of nature’s tech fabric (wool) woven into their goods.

For those that have been dragging their feet on buying a new hat for the summer. Probably not a bad time to protect your face/head from the sun. Gray cap can be returned. Camo is final sale. Waxed cotton fabric. Made in L.A.

54% cotton, 43% recycled polyester, 3% spandex. Zipper fly and button closure with drawstring to adjust the fit. Elastic waistband but just in the rear. Clean looking front as well as cuffs.

One of the surprise sneakers of the year. Hadn’t ever heard of the brand before 2021, but these made in Brazil sneakers are like Chucks who’ve been lifting and eating right. Much, much more substantial construction. Nice cushioning. Solid materials. Made in a family-owned factory in Brazil. Big fan. Your feet, legs, and back will thank you for choosing these over Cons. Also on sale in navy.

The slip-on version. For those fellas who prefer “house shoes” that are more shoe, and less slipper. But still, no laces. Big Mr. Rogers energy.

This is how to wear cargos without looking like an extra in 3 Kings. Tech fabric, avoid earth tones/go dark, etc.

Proof’s stealth down is certified by the Responsible Down Standard, it’s nice and lightweight and easy to move in, doesn’t over-cook you (when it’s not the dead of summer), and the water resistant finish to the exterior does a nice job keeping you dry in light precipitation. Big fan of this “bronze grey” color shown above. Final sale though. No returns.

No it’s not sweater season. But that’s why this made in the UK, all merino waffle stitch crewneck sweater is under seventy bucks. Not final sale either. Large and XL left at post time.

The Huckberry Annual Summer Sale is set to end on Monday the 25th. No idea what happens after that in regards to pricing.