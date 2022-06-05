Steal Alert: 50% off those Old Navy Tech Shorts & Polos (& the rest of their activewear)

It may be an activewear sale, but it’s not just workout gear.

Old Navy’s mega-affordable “go-dry cool” polos and StretchTech shorts are also getting the one-day, half off cut. As are a few other hot weather outfit allies. Off we go with some quick picks. Prices are as marked online. Deal ends today, Sunday 6/5/22.

Now in 8″ inseam too! Which is great news for those who prefer a more modern length and/or are under 5’9″. 90% poly, 10% spandex. Super comfortable, breathable, and light. And they look normal. Not overly “active-y”. You can absolutely wear them with polos and loafers or tees and classic court sneakers. Yes they “swish swish” a little, but nothing over-bearing or snow-pants like in terms of audible distraction. They’re just as good as J. Crew’s more expensive alternatives, and these are crazy dirt-cheap. Four colors to pick from. They run a little big, which is standard for Old Navy stuff. My normally 32″ waist takes a 31″ in these.

Old Navy’s cheap competitor to Lululemon’s ABC pants? No personal experience with these, and while our man Brandon did review what appears to be a mostly identical pair a couple years back… it’s been a couple of years. And those had different back pockets. So who knows. Still 100% poly. Claims stretch, but not of the elastane variety since there’s none woven in. Really well reviewed on Old Navy’s site. Also available in a straight fit, albeit in limited sizes with that template.

Old Navy once takes the cake for absurdly long product name (the actual name of this design is: “Go-Dry Cool Odor-Control Core Collarless Golf Shirt for Men.”). I think most of us have seen this style before. It’s basically a henley with a slightly elevated, baseball-jacket like collar. Which seems perfect for those days when it’s blazing hot, you want tech-wear that breathes and wicks, and a little extra protection for the back of your neck is welcome. Golf-course or not. Snap placket. Contemporary muted camo-pattern. Lululemon used to make something similar. And they charged out the nose for it. Not here.

These things won the best-in-show cheap category for the annual polo palooza. They’re a basic, yes. Nothing earth-moving in the design or details. But it’s so dang well executed. Lightweight, breathable, moves great. All poly tech fabric that somehow doesn’t feel crinkly or plastic-y or junky. No buttons on the collar points, so it might suffer from some curl or flopping as the day rolls on, but geeze are these things excellent for the price. Big thanks to Nirmal P. for the tip on these. Seven colors available. Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Nothing is ever gonna beat the adidas Tiros, but these are less than half the price. Ankle zips and everything.

Six dollars. Absurd. Need some new gym shorts or pajama shorts? Here they be.

The 50% off Old Navy activewear deal ends today, 6/5/22.