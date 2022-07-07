Bonobos sneaky solid sale section, More Automatic Watches, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Bonobos has been pretty quiet lately. They’ve had a “due to high volume, delivery times may be longer than normal” banner at the top of their site for weeks. Kinda odd being that they’re backed by the Wal Mart machine, but 2022 is, once again, abnormal. Also abnormal is the current selection of in-season warm weather goods kicking around in their sale section. Fingers crossed for an extra 20% – 30% off sale items code in the not terribly distant future, but who knows what’s going on at Bonobos HQ right now. Seems like an odd time for them.

They’ve added new models?? They’ve added new models. Usually when C. Ward does these sale events they slap the goods on their website and then… that be that. Not this time, with those new Aquitaine models getting dropped in on the sly. These watches are new or “nearly new” (returns? open box? floor models?). Still covered by their 60 month movement guarantee though. Do know that US customers who make a purchase over $800 are on the hook for import duties/fees.

No $12.95 sleeve shortening charges. A new extra-slim fit to go with their classic and tailored fits. You get to pick the collar, which means mid-spreads are back. That’s a big, big deal for some of us. Ledbury’s overall collar construction + their mid-spread collar + their slightly lowered 2nd button = looks perfect when not wearing a tie. And they’ve also introduced a hidden button down option. Yes, prices are on the high end for this particular corner-of-the-web, but Ledbury shirts aren’t just nice, they’re niiiice. Worth the splurge for many of us. Especially now the MTO program means mid-spreads are back and the sleeve shortening charges are gone. Shirts take a couple weeks to make, and shipping isn’t free. They’re not a big company, so expect $15 for shipping at checkout. Return policy stays the same on MTO. It’s an “any reason” 60-day guarantee. Applies to ready-to-wear and Made-to-Order shirts.

Heck of a week in the reasonably-affordable wristwatch space. Between the Woot sale, the already mentioned Christopher Ward semi-annual event, and now this… it was a good few days if you were in the market for a new watch. These Seikos have gone for less on Macy’s (an authorized dealer so you get the factory warranty) in the past. But $200 for the new dive-style 5 Sports Automatics are really a solid price. They seem to hover between $200 – $225 depending on the code/promo Macy’s is running.

Prime day has been a disappointment on the style-front the last few years. It’s just a category that Amazon continues to struggle with (probably because they don’t care about clothes and/or style-forward brands prefer to sell direct to consumer.) BUT. If you’re looking to save a few bucks on some basics from Uncle Jeff’s Internet Emporium, Tuesday and Wednesday are the days. So cooling your jets on that protein powder, underwear, or, uh, chicken harness, could save you quite a few bucks in the end. We’ll have picks come Tuesday, and we’ll try to stick to what style related stuff is available. Unless the Chicken Harness comes back as a daily deal. And then we’re all in.

Also worth a mention: