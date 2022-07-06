Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: Huckberry Up to 40% off Shorts (Lululemon, Patagonia Baggies, Chubbies)

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Huckberry: up to 40% off Shorts (expires Fri. 7/8)

Pretty sure some of these won’t last long.

It’s an “up to” sale, so the actual percentage-off is all over the place depending on brand, model, and color, but there are some names included that aren’t usually on sale. Lululemon, Patagonia, etc.

It also includes their bestselling Flint & Tinder 365 shorts. That’s unusual. Usually those things are pegged at full price.

Deal ends Friday.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Please remember to clean up the fireworks mess in the middle of the street. I’ve already tripped over 3 spent smoke bombs.

Filed Under: Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals Tagged With: ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »