Steal Alert: Huckberry Up to 40% off Shorts (Lululemon, Patagonia Baggies, Chubbies)

Pretty sure some of these won’t last long.

It’s an “up to” sale, so the actual percentage-off is all over the place depending on brand, model, and color, but there are some names included that aren’t usually on sale. Lululemon, Patagonia, etc.

It also includes their bestselling Flint & Tinder 365 shorts. That’s unusual. Usually those things are pegged at full price.

Deal ends Friday.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Please remember to clean up the fireworks mess in the middle of the street. I’ve already tripped over 3 spent smoke bombs.