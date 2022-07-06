Steal Alert: Huckberry Up to 40% off Shorts (Lululemon, Patagonia Baggies, Chubbies)

Huckberry: up to 40% off Shorts (expires Fri. 7/8)
- Lululemon Golf Short – 10″ in Silver Drop – $63 ($98)
- Lululemon Pace Breaker Short – Lined 9″- $37 ($68)
- Patagonia Baggies Short – 7″ in Forge Grey – $51 ($64) shown top of post
- Patagonia Baggies Short – 7″ in Clean Currents: Tidepool Blue – $35 ($65)
- Patagonia Lightweight All Wear Hemp Short – 8″ in Pigeon Blue – $41 ($59)
- Chubbies The Everywear Stretch Hybrid Short – 6″ – $51 ($64.50)
- Flint and Tinder 365 Short – 7″ in Lake Blue – $44 ($64)
- Flint and Tinder 365 Short – 9″ in Earth – $35 ($64)
- Flint and Tinder 365 Short – 9″ in Charcoal – $41 ($64)
It’s an “up to” sale, so the actual percentage-off is all over the place depending on brand, model, and color, but there are some names included that aren’t usually on sale. Lululemon, Patagonia, etc.
It also includes their bestselling Flint & Tinder 365 shorts. That’s unusual. Usually those things are pegged at full price.
Deal ends Friday.
