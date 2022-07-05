Steal Alert: Select Seikos at Woot (Turtle, Cocktail time, 5 Sports Field)

Cocktails and Turtles and even Arnie(s), oh my.

Those aren’t just good prices. Those are great prices.

The Cocktail Time usually hovers around $300, if not more. The new 5 Sports field styles go for $180 – $200. The Turtle is closer to $400 when you can actually get it on sale.

I like turtles.

So what about shipping and returns? Woot is an Amazon company. So shipping/fulfillment is solid. Returns are a pretty standard 30-day, “get it back to us in mint condition” return policy. It does seem that they’ll deduct the cost of return shipping from your refund though.

A note on the Cocktail Time’s strap: Most won’t be pleased with it. It’s fine, but a glossy black strap with blue stitching just isn’t subtle enough for most of us. So be prepared to swap that out upon arrival.

Big thanks to Dave C. for the tip on this one.

Turtles.

All the way down.