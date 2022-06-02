50% off J. Crew Shorts, New Suitsupply Tropical Wool Suits, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: 50% off select shorts (no code needed)
- 10.5″ stretch chino short – $34.50 ($69.50)
- 9″ stretch chino short – $34.50 ($69.50)
- Wallace & Barnes 6″ corduroy short – $39.50 ($79.50)
- 6″ dock short in stretch chino – $29.50 ($59.50)
It’s shorts season, and J. Crew has cut their shorts prices… off at the knees. Runs through the weekend and through Monday. “Who wears Cord Shorts? HE WEARS CORD SHORTS!“
Suitsupply: New Wardrobe Starter Line Tropical Wool Suits
- Light Grey Vitale Barberis Canonico Pure Tropical Wool Lazio Fit Suit – $449
- Mid Blue Vitale Barberis Canonico Pure Tropical Wool Napoli Fit Suit – $449
- Dark Green Vitale Barberis Canonico Pure Tropical Wool Lazio Fit Suit – $449
Anyone been over to Suitsupply lately? Prices have gone up. So seeing some new additions to their wardrobe starters line sure feels like a “sale”. Even though it’s not a sale. They just don’t do those often. (The last time their online outlet opened was November of 2020? I think?) These are nested suits. Meaning there’s a “drop” to a jacket and married pair of trousers. 6″ with Suitsupply. So if you get a 40R jacket, you’re gonna get a trouser with a 34″ waist. And then it’s up to your tailor to work some magic.
Huckberry: New Items Added to Sale
- Free Fly Bamboo Slub Hoody – $52 ($69)
- Made in Canada Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Slim Sweatpants – $84 ($120)
- SeaVees Darby Sneaker Khaki Camouflage – $66 ($88)
- Far Afield Selleck Hilma Floral Shirt – $86 ($115)
- Swet Tailor Duo Stretch Pants – $97 ($129)
- Saucony Shadow 6000 – $66 ($110)
- Simms SolarFlex Hoodie – $41 ($69)
- Roark Layover Trail Hybrid Short 3.0 – $49 ($75)
- SeaVees Wilder Sneaker – $73 ($98)
Stumbled into the Huckberry sale section post long-weekend and noticed their item count had jumped from 700ish to 1000ish. Not an insane amount of new things, but enough to make three quick mini style scenarios. Middle outfit just needs a Detroit Tigers hat, a Ferrari, and a moustache… and we’re on our way.
Bonobos: Last day for 25% off w/ S2SUMMER
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazers – $300 ($400)
- Chambray Yarn Dye Stretch Lightweight Chinos – $74.25 ($99)
- Riviera Swim Trunks (5″, 7″, or 9″ inseam) – $66.75 ($89)
- Riviera Cabana Shirt – $63.20 ($79)
- Short Sleeve Riviera Shirts – $59.25 ($79)
Ends today. And with the way things are going, who knows when Bonobos will throw us another code-bone. Full picks here if you’d like them.
Nordstrom: The Anniversary Sale Preview Begins June 29th
Holy smokes we’re coming up on Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale. Still a month or so out, with the very highest tier cardmembers getting access later this month. The rest of us hooligans get let through the gates in July. This is their annual fall preview. It’s not a clearance event, instead they mark down new stuff, tempting those of us who love the cooler weather and the style it brings. That, and it gets our money in their pocket earlier than other brands and retailers could ever hope in regards of the season(s) to come. Smart. Always smart. Always impressive in terms of items and the level of discounts they offer.
BONUS J. Crew FACTORY: Extra 60% off Final Sale Clearance w/ WOW60
The Pick: Stretch Chino Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $134.39 FINAL ($335.98)
Nice price for the suit, right? Couple of things. It’s chino, which usually has a pretty dense weave so it’s not going to breathe quite as well as wool. It’s also almost certainly lined. If it’s a cheaper poly lining, it really won’t breathe. AND… it’s final sale. So no returns. So yeah, big risk. But a really nice price.
Also worth a mention:
- Nordstrom: Their Half-Yearly sale is underway, but to be honest, it feels much more clearance-y than in years past. Meaning… tons of random stuff but sizes are all over the place. You can get lost in there. I have a few times now, and come out with not a thing.
- Lululemon: Their ABC Slim Warpstreme Pants have been restocked in a few colors. Still waiting on the classic fits.
- J. Crew: Extra 50% off final sale styles w/ SHOPSALE
- Banana Republic: Their final sale section is still kicking along. Scattered sizes though, and no returns.