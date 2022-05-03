Style Scenario: Kentucky Derby 2022 (NO seersucker edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The Derby is coming up, and it’s as good a reason as any to get together with friends and knock back a mint julep or some bourbon over ice. The guys get dressed up, the gals wear dresses and big hats, and it can end up being a complete blast. Here’s how to look the part while avoiding investing in a seersucker suit or blazer. For those that don’t live in the south, having seersucker might be fun in the moment, but you might not get much use out of it the rest of the year. (Top Photo Credit)

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Wool in Light Gray – $400. The champ for dressing up a bit in warm, sunny weather. Airy, lightweight, Italian hopsack wool. No structure. Barely any lining whatsoever. Spendy, but worth it. The More Affordable Option: You could try this light blue, cotton/linen jacket from BR Factory. Currently $127.49 with a sneaky extra 15% off at checkout.

The Pants: Target Goodfellow Slim Chinos in Light Blue – $25.49. The Derby is all about spring and summer colors. And these bring the color, while still having that “washed” look to the fabric. Should look great dressed down with tees and polos (gray or navy) plus clean white sneakers. If you don’t want to wear light blue pants because it’s just too… much… then some darker gray chinos or navy would look good here too.

The Shirt: Spier & Mackay White Cotton / Linen Button Down – $65. Or whatever your favorite, well fitting white dress shirt happens to be. This option from Spier is lightweight, breathable, and has just enough linen texture for that relaxed warm-weather-look. Italian button-down collar brings the style too.

The Sunglasses: Target Tortoise Print Acetate Sunglasses – $30. Very affordable and somehow manages to feel much more expensive than their thirty-dollar Target appropriate price tag. Review here.

The Watch: Timex Fairfield – $89. Simple and hugely versatile thanks to a goes-with-anything grey leather strap.

The Belt: “Ground Mind” Suede Belt – $24.99. The brand’s name is “Ground Mind”? Sounds like headcheese. Well, it’s inexpensive and ships fast via Amazon.

The Shoes: Factory 2nds Allen Edmonds Marin Double Monks – $279 ($425 for 1sts). More quiet “flash” here. Not flash in a bright/shiny sense. But details that step just outside the norm. Again, that’s what the Derby is for. Strutting a bit. Still reigned in enough to wear with a favorite navy suite and crisp white dress shirt, yet looks great here with the lightweight blazer and dusty navy chinos combination. Factory 2nds = slight cosmetic blemishes. Stinks that they’ll nail you with a $25 restocking fee if you send them back though. It’s a gamble. Because who knows how noticeable that “thing” is, which makes them seconds quality, until they show up. The More Affordable Option: Nordstrom’s Marin Double Monk runs just $99.95. Free shipping & returns too.

The Socks: Made in Italy Taylor Stitch Merino Socks in Navy Stripe – $22.50. Yes indeed these again. Oh you wanted a surprise? Who am I, the Spanish Inquisition?