Style Scenario: Kentucky Derby 2022

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The Derby is coming up, and it’s as good a reason as any to get together with friends and knock back a mint julep or some bourbon over ice. The guys get dressed up, the gals wear dresses and big hats, and it can end up being a complete blast. Here’s how to look the part while still having a few bucks left over to go to the window with (even if the “window” is a hat placed on a chair in the living room of the host’s house).

The Suit: J. Crew Ludlow Seersucker Suit Jacket – $228 & Trouser – $128 . If any day and event of the year calls for seersucker, this would be it. But this warm weather favorite can certainly make multiple appearances throughout the warmer months. Unstructred and easy wearing, you can certainly wear the jacket with a pair of gray chinos or linen trousers, and then wear the trousers on especially hot days with a sharp polo.

The Shirt: Bonobos Jetsetter Performance Polo – $69. A nicer quality white polo is a perfectly acceptable play here. A boxy, squishy, frumpy cheap polo is not recommended. Keep your look sleek with a nicer, smooth cotton based tech fabric. And of course, a white dress shirt or button down would work as well.

The Sunglasses: Banana Republic Sutter Sunglasses – $80. In that mid-price range that good quality sunglasses fall into. These should feel better than something from Target. But if you have some favorite shades from Target, there’s nothing wrong with sporting those.

The Pocket Square: Bulletin Dot Slate Blue Pocket Square – $14. Since the belt is providing the bright color in this outfit, we’ll keep the pocket square toned down with a calmer blue and simple, small dots.

The Watch: Orient 2nd Generation Bambino Automatic – $133.88. Just featured in the latest Double Time, the Bambino is a perfect watch for a getup like this. Classic, simple, and affordable enough that if it meets an untimely demise due to excitement during the race and perhaps one too many mint juleps, the day will still be OK.

The Belt: J. Crew Woven Belt – $39.99. The Derby is one of those events that sees even the most conservative, safe-style-playing among us get colorful. If orange isn’t to your liking, J. Crew also offers this belt in navy, which would look right at home, and be more understated. But if any outfit can get away with a little flash, it’s a derby outfit. And yes, the belt shown on the suit in the above graphic, and the standalone belt in the graphic, are the same belt.

The Wallet: Ezra Arthur No. 2 Leather Card Sleeve Wallet – $65. A simple card sleeve wallet to store your ID, another card, and perhaps some cash in. Sure you can Venmo any money owed if you’re at a house party, but it’s way more fun to see a hat or bowl fill up with cash as bets are placed. If you’re going to the track, set a budget ahead of time. And pace yourself. Both at the bar, and at the window.

The No-Shows: Bombas Men’s Lightweight Merino Wool No Show Socks – $15.00. Still a favorite around here as far as the no-show sock game is concerned. And hey, since we’re heading into no-show sock season, it might be beneficial to reread this post from last year as a refresher.

The Shoes: Vince Camuto Layton Penny Loafer – $89.99. Loafers match the relaxed vibe of derby day, and are typical footwear seen in warmer weather. These particular loafers are sold by DSW, and should do well for the price. If you’re gonna be at a track standing all day, make sure you’ve got something super comfortable on. These might not be that.

The Hydration: Liquid IV Hydration Multiplier 16 pack – $24.99. Slip a couple packs of this stuff in your pocket, and have a plan to drink them in-between imbibing. (You’ll just need some water to mix it with.) Full of electrolytes, B vitamins, and vitamin C, Liquid IV could make the difference in how you’re feeling come Sunday morning. The link will take you to purchase through Amazon, but most grocers carry this stuff now. We recommend it a lot… because it seems to make a difference, as expensive as it may be.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 7th. Top Photo: J. Poe