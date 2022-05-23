Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Under $300 Spier Sharkskin Suits, Huckberry Sneaky Extra Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Those sharkskins are a total steal at this 20% off price. Half canvas, nice wools, two fits, and a decent enough size selection left at post time. To see some Spier core-line suits not only in stock (for now) but also getting a discount? That’s a surprise. A lot of brands and shops just don’t have stock, let alone marking it down. That Indigo Sharkskin could easily slide in as a replacement for the suit in this Wedding Style Scenario over here. Code FLASH expires today, 5/23.

Looks like the stock folks at Huckberry are real tired of seeing some of the gear that’s been kicking around their sale section. No idea if this is what they’re doing for the long weekend (I stumbled across it while looking for a cooler for our awesome UPS man who always brings our dog a biscuit,) BUT… there’s some true clearance discounts happening. On some stuff. Not all. Some stuff is still at or around the price it was earlier this month. Picks above limited to things (obviously) that have seen further price drops.

“New Items Added” – BR Promo Email.

Yeah sure. Right. (*checks BR site*). Oh. They’re not kidding.

The problem continues to be that it’s all final sale. So no returns of any kind. Everything is a risk. That said, the Kevin cap toe oxford in Italian Leather is pretty darn terrific for $74. Conservative shape. Simple cap toe. Ortholite insole is pretty comfy out of the box. Fit seemed true a couple years back when I was last in person with a pair. Maybe a half size small if you don’t wear thin dress socks with them. But most will.

Good grief. We’re doing this aren’t we. Y’know you have something (some) people really want when you: A. Can’t keep your foundational products in stock, and B. You start selling used goods. But here we are.

This is Lululemon’s “Better for the Planet” (yeah sure) like new/gently used shop. Guessing “Like New” = returns and exchanges, while “Gently Used” is that program they began taking back used (but not destroyed) goods from customers in exchange for credit.

Maybe it’s a way for the Lululemon curious to get their hands on some gear for a (very rare) discount. Maybe it’s a way for the commission and ABC pants addicted among us to actually GET OUR HANDS ON (and legs in) SOME PANTS. And maybe it really is a way to create less waste. Who knows. But yeah. It’s open, and it’s online.

RETURNS: Yes you can return this stuff. Which is pretty crazy. Returning already-used gear. Welcome to 2022. Returns will set you back $7.50 for a pre-paid return label.

SIZING: It’s all over the place. You can sort by size, but that sorting feature appears to be limited to waist size. Make sure you check the inseam size before you purchase.

Again, no personal experience with Madewell. Just heard good things, and some people swear by their jeans. 3rd party is not surprisingly excluded. Overall styling seems to be hipster-norm-core. Those sunglasses could be timeless winners though.

