Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – The $49 Garment Duffle, $15 off $100 at Madewell, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

So that SUNNY code is also good for 25% off select full price, and an extra 50% off final sale styles. So why no full, big rundown post with a ton of picks? Because J. Crew sent out an email last week promoting an in-store sneak peak for their big long-weekend/unofficial start of summer sale. And it’s allegedly 30% off. We’ll see if that sticks for next week. But yeah. Could payoff to wait.

This is that style of bag designed to reduce wrinkles in a suit or sportcoat or blazer while travelling. Instead of folding up your jacket/pants, you unzip the bag fully, and a garment bag reveals itself as the exterior shell of the bag. Lay it flat, put your suit in, fill the bag with your other gear, and then the suit rolls (not folds) and zips back up into the rest of the bag. Genius. No it’s not a guarantee you’ll be wrinkle free on arrival. C’mon now. But it really is pretty nifty, and does seem to reduce wrinkles along the way. Full review here. Same bag, different name (used to be called Propeller, now it’s “Half-Day”.) Yes you could get a cheap copy-cat from Amazon, or spend quite a bit more at one of the OG companies to do this design, but the Bespoke Post version is proven. And affordable.

Outfit #1, “Budget Bond”

Total w/ extra 30% off $10+ at checkout = $113.72

Outfit #2, Springy “Northern Lights”

Total w/ extra 30% off $10+ at checkout = $171.46

50% off plus an addition 30% off $150? For crap’s sake they’re running out of “percents” to take off. Combos above (to get the extra 30% off) are borrowing some inspiration from our recent one-store 5 outfits post we did not that long ago. But know that BR Factory is so inexpensive (especially when compared to big brother Banana Republic), that it’s friggin’ HARD to get to that $150 mark to take the extra 30% off. More is not always more. No need to trip the $150 if you’re not in need or have no desire for an item to get there. The above is just an experiment.

No personal experience with Madewell. Just heard good things, and some people swear by their jeans. Which is what they seem to be mainly focused on. Know that there are some exclusions. 3rd party stuff being the major one.

Speaking of travel… I hate absolutist statements (and the first person), but I believe there is no more comfortable button up on the market. Which means it’s perfect for travel. Super breathable, mega stretch fabric. Hidden button down collar. A medium slim stays nicely tucked on my longer-than-average torso, 5’10” frame, despite the shirt being of a length that’s a “tweener” (not a chopped no-tuck, but not a traditional dress shirt length either). You will pay through the nose for them. But they really are that flippin’ good. And I (first person!) hate them for it. Because they’re $128 for a damn shirt.

Ends tomorrow. Hardly any exclusions, which means their belts are even getting the double dip discount. That’s rare. Gotta be logged into your GAP account to use the additional 10% off code FAMILY.

Also worth a mention…