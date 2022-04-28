Dappered

The new Timex Automatic Diver, Extra 20% off Spier Sale Items, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Nordstrom Rack: New Arrivals have landed

Nordstrom Rack menswear

Can’t quite recall if Nordstrom Rack has pinged their email list with a “hey, we got new stock in” message in the past, but they did just that earlier this week. Obligatory reminder that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $89 at The Rack, and returns are only free if you can hoof it over to a physical Nordstrom Rack location. Otherwise you’ll be out a pre-paid label.

 

Timex: New Waterbury Automatic Divers – $279$299

Timex Waterbury automatic dive watch

Whoa. Uh, surprise? Timex just launched some new dive-style watches complete with a self-winding, hand-windable, Miyota automatic movement. Available in either the green dial shown above, a black dial option, and they’ve also got a stainless steel bracelet option. No sale at present, and you gotta think these will be excluded from codes at least for a little while… maybe? They sure LOOK good. But most of us will probably favor the Seiko 5KX line of dive-style watches. Seiko has built up so much trust. Hard to pass them over. Play your cards right, and the Seiko 5KX divers will run you about $100 less than the Timex if you wait for a good deal at Macy’s.

 

Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off all sale items w/ APRIL

Spier and Mackay menswear

Spier has been sorta dancing around something like this for a while. They’ve been running category specific (say, outerwear or suits) extra 20% off deals, but now they’ve just put their entire sale section on extra-sale. The problem is most of it has been picked over at this point. Sizes are super limited, but those few picks above had at least a few common sizes at post time.

 

Bombas: 20% off w/ COMFORT20

Bombas Merino Wool "Golf" Socks 3-Pack

The Pick: Merino Wool “Golf” Socks 3-Pack – $52.80 ($66)

I don’t know what makes these “golf” socks. All I know is that they’re really good casual to smart casual socks. I’ve even worn them with a suit and Park Avenues. Material is 48% Merino Wool, 48% Nylon, 3% Spandex and has a slight bit of a compression feel. Not strangulation, just more of a hug than other socks. Works out to $17.60 per pair. Machine wash cold/tumble dry low. Know that on the three-pack color option shown above, there’s a white Bee logo on the instep. It’s not hidden by the tongue on many dress shoes. I personally kinda like it. A little. Wouldn’t wear them in a super formal setting. Might be a deal breaker for some guys. Saw that code on their site as a Mom’s day promo, but it has since disappeared? Not sure when it ends.

 

J. Crew: 25% off select full price (stacks with some markdowns) w/ SHOPSPRING

J. Crew menswear

In case you missed Tuesday’s trouser-centric-steal-alert. A good chunk of new warm weather arrivals have landed, and J. Crew is taking 25% off through today (Thursday 4/28) with the SHOPSPRING code. Is 25% off a lot? Depends on the item, but 25% off isn’t a ton, historically speaking for J. Crew. They just ran 40% off not that long ago, and with the unofficial start of summer coming up in a month, it could payoff… to hold off. But who knows with things being the way they are right now. Anyway, 25% does seem to stack on some not-final-sale random markdowns too. Like those slim fit Bowery wool-blend trousers. Getting wool dress pants for under $100 is tough right now. Those even come in precise inseam options. So a lot of guys might be able to skip a trip to the tailor, and the extra cost associated with such.

 

Also worth a mention:

