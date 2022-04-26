Steal Alert: 47% off stacking deal on J. Crew Bowery Wool Blend Dress Pants

This probably won’t appeal to that many, due to our increasingly casual culture, but the flagship J. Crew dress-trouser is now on double-sale thanks to the stacking SHOPSRING code.

Currently marked down by 30%, and somehow the 25% off select “full price” code SHOPSPRING is applying at checkout.

That drops these 4-season, slim fit, wool blend trousers to 47.5% off. That’s a really nice deal for such a timeless pair of pants.

Gray, navy, or black.

Wear them with a piped or sweater polo for a contemporary Rat Pack look.

Bowerys are slim. A size 32×32 has a 14.5″ leg opening. So team thunder thighs might struggle with these.

These happen to be sold in three different inseam lengths (30, 32, 34), so plenty of guys might be able to skip a trip to the tailor, and the additional costs which come with that visit.

Wool or wool blend dress pants are hard to find these days. Especially under $100. Lands’ End can’t keep their year’rounders in stock. Nordstrom’s selection and size availability across what they carry isn’t much better. BR’s new all-wool “Perfect Pant” is/are nice, but MSRP is $160 and they’ve really cut back on codes and promos. Bonobos charges $200. Spier’s are great at $138, but return shipping is steep if they don’t work out.

So yeah.

J. Crew’s Bowery. For $67.12.

Pretty good.

Code SHOPSPRING runs through this Thursday, 4/28/22.

Returns through the mail will cost you a $7.50 pre-paid label.

That’s all. Carry on.