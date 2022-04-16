Steal Alert: 20% off Select Taylor Stitch Spring Staples

Been a minute since Taylor Stitch ran any sort of sale that wasn’t some sort of final sale clearance/discounts on last season’s stuff.

Not final sale here. Free shipping and free returns(!). Quality goods at a reasonable price. That’s a tough trick to pull in this current market of either fast-fashion stuff, or hyper-high-end luxury nonsense.

Full review here. Goodyear welted in the shoe and bootmaking hub of Leon Mexico. Terrific materials (C.F. Stead’s Repello Calf suede?), and based on a Vibraim mini lug sole. They’re something, and then some.

UPDATE: Looks like the dot pattern(s) aren’t getting the discount. Dang it. Well, options shown above are in fact getting the 20% off.

Make sure you pick the right size. It seems to default to the small size, and I almost just bought a bunch of smalls. Two sizes, S/M = 7-9, L/XL = 9.5-13. Socks you can wear with everything from suits to jeans. Probably, quietly, the best socks on the market. Got these on a whim and I was stunned. They are the Golidlock’s, “perfect porridge” socks. Not too dressy. Not too casual. Just right. Sure some might prefer over the calf for suits and dress trousers, but plenty of us will happily wear these with dress slacks and suit pants. That, and they have medium weight cushioning. Nothing majorly squishy, but not paper thin either. More than a few fun colors and patterns, but timeless all the same. And you can machine wash and dry them. Know that I’ve had one report on shrinkgae, but just one. I’ve now washed and dried them (I’m a 10.5 D shoe size and thus wear the L/XL) in two different pairs of washer/dryer combos, and my 4 pairs are doing just fine. So yeah, YMMV (don’t machine wash or dry them in nuclear hot laundromat machines), but so far so good for some of us. The (new) King of socks is here.

Could be a perfect spring sweater. Class. Seed stitch, Better Cotton Initiative cotton, and a timeless shawl collar.

Wool is nature’s tech fabric, and mercerized (where they singe off the very ends of the fibers) merino makes for surprisingly great t-shirt material. 95% superfine 18.5 micron mercerized Merino / 5% Lycra. The one bummer with these is that while they’re machine washable, you’re not supposed to put them in the dryer. Lay flat to dry. That’s not uncommon for merino tees though. Still, worth noting.

For the denim heads. Material is woven on old-school shuttle looms. 13 oz., medium weight. 34″ inseam, so yes you’re supposed to cuff or stack or whatever the heck the fancy-denim term is. Button fly. Medium rise. Available in slim or their more accommodating but still not bulky “democratic fit”, which according to them “has more room in the top block and tailors nicely down through the leg”

Modeled after vintage military chinos. 8 oz. fabric that’s been garment dyed and washed for a vintage feel. 34″ inseam, so most will need to get them hemmed or cuff. BCI cotton here as well.

White Jeans. Okay, not “white.” They’re very much not a bright, stark white pair of jeans. “Natural” is the color. Apologies. Still selvage, and yes… still just a 34″ inseam on these. Which is a bit of a bummer for those of us who aren’t super tall. But again, selvage = cuff ’em.

Very much not a “tech bro” cheap, fleece vest. Made to be worn out and about. 6-oz. 100% organic cotton dry wax. Recycled poly fill. Vests are great. Letting your pits breathe during the unpredictable temperature swings of spring (and fall) makes an enormous difference.

The 20% off select “Spring Essentials” Taylor Stitch sale ends tomorrow, Sunday 4/17/22.